On Aug. 10, Boston Beer Company announced a partnership with PepsiCo to launch a 5% ABV, non-caffeinated flavored malt beverage (FMB) version of Mountain Dew soda called HARD MTN DEW, set to debut in early 2022. HARD MTN DEW will be manufactured by Boston Beer, which also produces FMBs including Truly Hard Seltzer and Twisted Tea, but will be distributed by a new business entity within Pepsi. The line will launch with four flavors (Original, Black Cherry, Watermelon, and a fourth to be named soon) and three packaging sizes: single-serve, 24oz cans and six-packs and 12-packs of 12oz cans.