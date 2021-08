'I know that on my day, if I get it right, I will go all the way,' says Frazer Clarke as he books a super-heavyweight quarterfinal showdown with a familiar rival. GB Boxing team captain, super-heavyweight Frazer Clarke won his Olympic debut at the Kokugukan Arena on Thursday (July 29). He was in control throughout against Tsotne Rogava, marshalling the Ukrainian with jabbing. Clarke maintained his form, cracking down his right cross when Rogava stepped in. The Ukrainian snuck hooks into the body but soon felt the weight of Clarke’s punches as the Briton landed the eye-catching shots. He won a 4-1 split decision and will advance to the quarterfinals.