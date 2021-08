Netflix’s Film Chief Scott Stuber has confirmed that a Bright sequel is still in active development. While Bright may have not been the smash critical hit that Netflix wanted, it was a huge success based solely on streaming numbers. As one of the streaming service’s most popular and rewatchable titles, Bright has nestled itself into a cozy position as one of Netflix’s most recognizable IPs. Despite being released in 2017, there is still growing interested in the potential franchise and Netflix is eager to deliver a sequel. In a profile by Variety on Netflix’s Film Chief Scott Stuber, the studio head confirmed that a Bright sequel is still in development and that the script is currently being fine-tuned.