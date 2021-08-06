Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Billings, MT

Waves of rain today, severe storms possible to the east

By Miller Robson
Posted by 
Q2 News
Q2 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QnqeL_0bJdvaDj00

TGIF!

Expecting a few rounds of rain this morning through tonight as an upper level trough moves through. It will also cool daytime highs down. Keeping an eye on the chance for isolated severe weather to the east of Billings this afternoon into the evening. Gusty winds and small hail will be the main concerns.

The air quality should be better today with light surface smoke expected.

A brief shot of high pressure dries us out tomorrow and the heat returns. A second cold front rolls through on Sunday giving us a slight chance of isolated showers. The front will really cool highs and lows down on Monday before things warm back up.

Highs will be in the mid 80s today, low 90s tomorrow and Sunday, upper 70s Monday then mid 80s mid-week with a return to the 90s by the end of next week. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 60s through tomorrow night then mid to upper 50s Sunday night into the middle of next week.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

Comments / 0

Q2 News

Q2 News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
342K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Billings, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Billings, MTPosted by
Q2 News

Cooler Today, Record heat possible Sunday

A cold front pushing through the area is delivering some much needed rain between Colstrip and Lame Deer across the Richard Spring wildfire. Rain will diminish as the morning proceeds returning to dry conditions by the afternoon. No more rain is expected through the weekend.
EnvironmentPosted by
Q2 News

Forecast is no help to firefighters

Warmer temperatures, low humidity and wind are the three worst conditions for fighting and controlling wildfires. And those three factors keep coming up in the forecast. Most of the area will continue to see northwesterly wind gusts of30 to 45 mph through mid evening Tuesday but weaken overnight.
EnvironmentPosted by
Q2 News

Hot, dry, windy and hazy

With lower humidity and winds gusting in excess of 30 mph, there will be a Red Flag Warning in effect this afternoon through the evening for the Q2 viewing area from Golden Valley/Stillwater to areas east. Use caution not to cause any sparks.
Billings, MTPosted by
Q2 News

Hot and Windy but a Cooler Day Ahead!

Hot day today with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Chance of showers and thunderstorms late tonight. With a cold front moving across the state expect some gusty winds as the day progresses. With the hot temperatures, mostly dry conditions, and gusty winds, the risk of wildfires is a big issue especially today with the southern part of the state in a Red Flag Warning.
Billings, MTPosted by
Q2 News

A bad wildfire situation could get worse

After a break from the Monday and and expected cool morning on Tuesday, highs return to the 80s and some low 90s Tuesday afternoon. With humidity numbers expected in the teens Tuesday afternoon and winds picking upt to 15 to 25 mph over a widespread area, the risk of wildfires starting and spreading increases.
EnvironmentPosted by
Q2 News

Dry and windy

It's dry and calm day Saturday. The winds will pick up a bit later in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Overnight temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.
Yellowstone County, MTPosted by
Q2 News

Hot, dry and hazy today

After some morning rain, an upper ridge (high pressure) over the northern Rockies will deliver another hot day across Yellowstone County. The ridge flattens through the day as an upper trough moves across the region bringing rain to western Montana and isolated severe storms to southwestern Montana today then showers to our area tonight.
Billings, MTPosted by
Q2 News

Much hotter today

We’ll be getting hotter today as the bulk of monsoonal moisture moves east. Areas east of Yellowstone County will have a better chance of showers and even thunderstorms today although Billings could still see an isolated shower. Locations along the Hi-Line and northern Wyoming could also get some much needed rain.
Billings, MTPosted by
Q2 News

Decent chance of rain today

There will be enough moisture aloft to give Billings a better shot of showers today, but not everyone will see the rain. An isolated thunderstorm or two is also possible. An upper level trough moves through Thursday but expect mainly dry and hot conditions Wednesday and Thursday in Billings before that low gives our area a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Friday.
Billings, MTPosted by
Q2 News

Moisture returns but will we get rain?

An upper level ridge moves eastward today allowing monsoonal moisture to return to the area with the highest concentration off to the west where there will be a better chance of showers and thunderstorms. Burn scars (Robertson Draw and American Fork) could experience some flash flooding. Billings’ best chance of rain this week will move through tomorrow.

Comments / 0

Community Policy