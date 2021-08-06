Waves of rain today, severe storms possible to the east

TGIF!

Expecting a few rounds of rain this morning through tonight as an upper level trough moves through. It will also cool daytime highs down. Keeping an eye on the chance for isolated severe weather to the east of Billings this afternoon into the evening. Gusty winds and small hail will be the main concerns.

The air quality should be better today with light surface smoke expected.

A brief shot of high pressure dries us out tomorrow and the heat returns. A second cold front rolls through on Sunday giving us a slight chance of isolated showers. The front will really cool highs and lows down on Monday before things warm back up.

Highs will be in the mid 80s today, low 90s tomorrow and Sunday, upper 70s Monday then mid 80s mid-week with a return to the 90s by the end of next week. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 60s through tomorrow night then mid to upper 50s Sunday night into the middle of next week.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

