Buffalo, NY

Made in WNY: How the Olympics is helping a Buffalo company overcome a market miscalculation

By Samantha Christmann
Buffalo News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuanne DiBernardo almost threw in the towel. Her company Coolture, which made cooling vests to help people with chronic conditions fight heat intolerance, had yet to take off in the marketplace. Fortunately for her and her customers, she decided to stick it out. She shifted her marketing focus away from medical uses and reorganized with a new partner as Oro Sports last January – in time to send her vests into the Olympics on the backs of the U.S. Sailing Team, which preferred them over the ones provided by a major sportswear company sponsoring the games.

buffalonews.com

Comments / 0

