Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

Superyacht Movie Screen Testing

By Dieter Loibner
proboat.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the galaxy of superyachts, word reached us about presumably the largest foredeck outdoor movie screen to be installed on a yacht. It has a 270-sq-ft area (25m²) and will expand entertainment options aboard a 262‘ (80m) model currently under construction. This superyacht movie screen was designed, engineered, and built by two Dutch companies with a track record in this industry. Solico Engineering B.V., a firm that specializes in composite engineering for maritime, architectural, military,and industrial applications, collaborated with Structor Engineering BV, which designs telescopic masts, concealed hinges, and locks for hatches and bulkhead doors.

www.proboat.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yacht#Design#Dutch#Solico Engineering B V#Structor Engineering Bv#Ud#Corecell M80#Solico Everdenberg 5a
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Netherlands
Related
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Extra Yachts launches X96 Triplex superyacht Anvilugi

Extra Yachts, a brand of ISA Yachts, has launched its first 28.3 metre X96 Triplex superyacht now named Anvilugi. The semi-displacement yacht, which hit the water for the first time from the builder’s Ancona-based yard, will have its world premiere at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September. Built in fibreglass,...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

52m Amels superyacht Grace delivered following refit

The 52 metre Amels 180 Limited Edition superyacht Grace has been delivered following a four-month refit at Damen Yachting's Vlissingen facility. Grace, which was first delivered in 2009, underwent work including a technical upgrade, complete hull respray and modifications to the interior. Grace was first delivered in 2009. "It has...
Boats & Watercraftsicreatived.com

Superyacht Saturnia: A Truly Sensational Concept

The Saturnia superyacht was modeled and designed by the Lazzarini Design studio. With a length of 328 feet (100 meters), the superyacht has a private port that harbors several smaller yachts. Its dual function means that it has a walkable deck space and openings on both sides that lift to...
CarsBMW BLOG

2023 BMW 8 Series spied testing with new infotainment screen

Funny how time flies, especially when it comes to certain cars. Some models age fast, while others do so incredibly gracefully, but in the end, they all need a small design update. One of the cars that could be easily included in this latter category is the 8 Series. It has such a good design (dare I say the best in BMW’s current line-up?) that it looks as if it was launched just the other day, not three years ago.
EuropeTime Out Global

The world’s first 3D-printed bridge just opened in Amsterdam

These days there’s no end to the unexpected uses people are finding for 3D printers, from making football boots and musical instruments to building whole games consoles, prosthetic jaws and even cars. Now one Dutch tech startup has become the first company in the world to successfully 3D-print an entire bridge.
Visual ArtFuturity

3D-printed concrete bridge needs no reinforcements

Researchers have used 3D printing to build load-​bearing concrete structures that require significantly less material and no steel reinforcement or mortar. Millions of new buildings all over the world are being constructed with reinforced concrete, even though this type of construction generates large amounts of CO2 emissions. The steel used...
Electronicsausdroid.net

Nothing’s first device, the ear(1) has officially launched

Touted as delivering a pure sound experience, the ear(1) from Nothing has finally launched. While there’s a lot more to explore, the headline of the US$99 price tag, active noise cancellation and 34 hours of batter life will attract attention. The earbuds are designed to really show off the engineering,...
Netherlandstechxplore.com

Structural health of world's first 3D printed steel bridge monitored by sensors and 'digital twin' technologies

The world's first 3D printed steel bridge has been installed and unveiled in Amsterdam—with the potential to revolutionize how urban infrastructure is designed, built and maintained. Project lead Professor Mark Girolami led the structural integrity testing, as well as the design and installation of the bridge's sensor network. The team from the Department of Engineering and The Alan Turing Institute are currently working on developing and deploying a 'digital twin' of the bridge.
Visual Artlaboratoryequipment.com

World’s First 3D-printed Bridge is a ‘Living Laboratory’

The center of Amsterdam is now home to a nearly 40-foot-long 3D-printed pedestrian bridge that took over four years to complete. It is the first such bridge in the world, setting it up to be a prime example of 3D-printed construction in the future—especially since the bridge is equipped with a network of sensors that will monitor it in real-time.
SciencePhys.org

Researchers create powerful quantum source with meta-lens array

Researchers for the first time have demonstrated a quantum light source based on a meta-lens array. The approach offers a promising platform for both high-dimensional photon entanglement and the coherent control of multiple photons, making it suitable for advancing quantum technologies for secure communication, computing, and other applications. The work...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Helion Energy Says It Will Offer the World's First Commercial Fusion Power

The world is in dire need of clean energy. And a company developing a nascent technology called nuclear fusion has broken ground on a new facility slated to become a critical center of testing and research into the novel power source, with hopes of taking the first world-historical steps toward a commercially viable fusion power plant, according to a recent press release from the company.
EngineeringSmithonian

Scientists Design a Robotic Chameleon That Crawls and Changes Color

A team of Korean researchers was so fascinated by chameleons that they made a robotic one, complete with googly eyes, a waddle-style gait and most importantly, a skin that changes color on demand. “It's walking around and also changing color at the same time,” says study author Seung Hwan Ko,...
Businesstctmagazine.com

Evolve Additive ships first multi-material 3D printing system to unnamed customer

Evolve Additive Solutions has shipped its first Scalable Volume Production (SVP) 3D printing platform to an unnamed global customer. The company placed its order last November, soon after Evolve had aligned with Siemens to advance the SVP’s automation capabilities with the Xcelerator software portfolio. Evolve’s Selective Thermoplastic Electrophotographic Process (STEP)...
DesignInhabitat.com

3D-printed House of Dust connects a 1967 poem to modern technology

3D-printed houses and other structures are becoming increasingly more common, but none have a creation story quite like The House of Dust, a livable structure in Wiesbaden, Germany that connects 1967 to today through the words of a poem. “The House of Dust” was initially a poem, created in 1967...
CarsInhabitat.com

Famous Amsterdam canal gets a 3D-printed smart bridge

Amsterdam’s oldest neighborhood is getting a high-tech upgrade thanks to 3D-printing company MX3D and design firm Joris Laarman Lab. The team recently unveiled a stainless steel, 3D-printed smart bridge that will be placed over one of the city’s historic bridges in the Red Light District. The bridge will be equipped with digital technology to analyze crowd behavior.
ElectronicsThe Verge

CyberDog is a new ominous-looking robot from Xiaomi

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has unveiled a quadrupedal robot named CyberDog: an experimental, open-source machine that the firm says “holds unforetold possibilities.”. CyberDog is the latest example of tech companies embracing the quadrupedal form factor in robotics. The most notable example of the trend is Spot, a machine built by US firm Boston Dynamics. Spot went on sale last year for $74,500 and has been put to a range of uses, from surveying dangerous mines to helping doctors connect with patients remotely. It’s also been tested by both law enforcement and the military, though not as a weapon.
EngineeringArs Technica

This 3D-printed soft robotic hand beat the first level of Super Mario Bros.

A team of engineers at the University of Maryland has built a three-fingered soft robotic hand that is sufficiently agile to be able to manipulate the buttons and directional pad on a Nintendo controller—even managing to beat the first level of Super Mario Bros. as proof of concept, according to a recent paper published in the journal Science Advances. The same team also built two soft robotic turtles (the terrapin turtle is UMD's official mascot) using the same multimaterial 3D-printing process that produced the robotic hand.

Comments / 0

Community Policy