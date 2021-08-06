Superyacht Movie Screen Testing
From the galaxy of superyachts, word reached us about presumably the largest foredeck outdoor movie screen to be installed on a yacht. It has a 270-sq-ft area (25m²) and will expand entertainment options aboard a 262‘ (80m) model currently under construction. This superyacht movie screen was designed, engineered, and built by two Dutch companies with a track record in this industry. Solico Engineering B.V., a firm that specializes in composite engineering for maritime, architectural, military,and industrial applications, collaborated with Structor Engineering BV, which designs telescopic masts, concealed hinges, and locks for hatches and bulkhead doors.www.proboat.com
