Metroid Dread trailer teases answers to a series-long mystery

"Creativity at its core is taking chances." Greenwich Ent. has released the trailer for a music documentary titled Into The Mystery, about the South Carolina band called "Needtobreathe" or NEEDTOBREATHE. At the height of the pandemic and without telling a soul, the band decamped to a historic house-turned-recording studio in remote Tennessee to work on new music. Over three weeks, they resided under one roof and handcrafted an album reflective of the turbulent times. Another music doc capturing the act of creation, and intimately showing us what it's like for musicians to work together under one roof to create special music. The band adds: "Getting to see an idea stretch and grow into a finished song is really inspiring, but we’ve never really let our fans see behind the curtain. Now people will get to pull up a chair and become a part of the process as we create our eighth studio album in an old house in the hills of Tennessee." The doc will debut after their tour later in the fall. I like that it says they're "the biggest band you've never heard of."