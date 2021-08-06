Cancel
German cycling official banned through 2021 for using racial slur

By Tom Hamilton
ESPN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCycling's governing body says it suspended a German cycling official through the rest of the year for using a racial slur during the Olympic men's time trial race. The International Cycling Union said Patrick Moster agreed to a ban from the sport until Dec. 31. Moster, the German cycling federation's sports director, won't be able to accompany his team to the road world championships in Belgium in September or the track worlds the following month.

