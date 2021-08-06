Drugs, weapons seized in Niles and Buchanan
NILES — Two people who police said are on parole for previous offenses are back in the Berrien County jail on drug charges following their arrest earlier this week. Detectives with the Southwest Enforcement Team acted on search warrants that resulted from a narcotics investigation in Niles and Buchanan, where the two parolees were suspected of distributing heroin and crystal methamphetamine, according to a news release from Michigan State Police.www.heraldpalladium.com
Comments / 0