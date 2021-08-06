Tamyra Mensah-Stock Will Help Mom's 'Dream Come True' by Using Olympic Prize Money to Buy Food Truck
Tamyra Mensah-Stock's Olympic victory is about more than just herself. The Team USA athlete become the first Black woman to win an Olympic gold medal in wrestling for America earlier this week, defeating Team Nigeria's Blessing Oborududu 4-1. "Everybody is now seeing the greatness that I felt was inside of me and that my family and friends felt like was inside of me," she tells PEOPLE of the history-making moment.people.com
