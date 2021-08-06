Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Tamyra Mensah-Stock Will Help Mom's 'Dream Come True' by Using Olympic Prize Money to Buy Food Truck

By Lindsay Kimble
People
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTamyra Mensah-Stock's Olympic victory is about more than just herself. The Team USA athlete become the first Black woman to win an Olympic gold medal in wrestling for America earlier this week, defeating Team Nigeria's Blessing Oborududu 4-1. "Everybody is now seeing the greatness that I felt was inside of me and that my family and friends felt like was inside of me," she tells PEOPLE of the history-making moment.

people.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Olympic Medal#Team Usa#Team Nigeria#American Olympians#The U S Olympic#Paralympic Committee#Yahoo#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Wrestling
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsHuffingtonPost

Ex-U.S. Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Shows Brutal Example Of How She Had No Say At Olympics

Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
NFLWashington Examiner

Who represents you, Gwen Berry or Tamyra Mensah-Stock?

Few contrasts are greater than the one presented by two black American athletes who recently made news as much for their politics and demeanor as for their sports achievements. Wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock won Olympic gold on Tuesday and responded not just with charming joy but also with an uplifting display...
Combat Sportsolympics.com

Golden night for Tamyra Mensah-Stock in women's freestyle 68kg

Team USA's Tamyra Mensah-Stock has ended her Olympic debut on a high, winning gold in the women's freestyle 68kg in a 4-1 victory of Nigeria's Blessing Oborududu at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Mensah-Stock scored two points a minute in before Oborududu was earn a point after escaping the takedown....
WWEYardbarker

American wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock goes viral for patriotic interview

Tamyra Mensah-Stock on Tuesday night became the first Black woman to win an Olympics gold medal in wrestling, and she was incredibly proud to do so while representing the United States. Nigeria’s Blessing Oborududu by a score of 4-1 in the women’s 68kg final to win the gold medal. She...
Combat Sportsarcamax.com

Tamyra Mensah-Stock: An American Superhero With a Heart of Gold and Love for God

For those who have been avoiding the Olympics due to United States Olympians' protesting the country they represent, this week brought a sweet respite. Tamyra Mensah-Stock, who won a gold medal for the United States in freestyle wrestling, is a breath of fresh air. Enthusiastic, faithful, married and a patriot -- she thanked God for her final win against second seed Blessing Oborududu from Nigeria.
WWEwabcradio.com

Olympic Gold Medalist Using Prize Earnings to Make Mother’s Dream

New York, NY (77WABC) — She captivated the world with her bright smile and her patriotic pride for America. She also became the first Black woman to win Olympic wrestling gold for the United States while competing in Tokyo. And now, U.S. wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock, after winning her first Olympic...
Sportswmay.com

Women Help USA Take Home Most Golds and Most Medals At Summer Olympics

The count for most gold medals at the Olympics was tied at 38 and then late Saturday night in the US the Women’s indoor volleyball team won their first ever gold medal to give the US the title for most gold medals at the Olympics beating China 39-38. It was yet another chapter in the showing out of our female athletes in this Summer Olympics. The women also led to the US dominating the overall medal count with 113 medals in total.
WWEPosted by
PennLive.com

PennLive Wrestling Podcast: US women’s national team coach Terry Steiner talks Olympics, Tamyra Mensah-Stock, and his own personal journey

The United States women’s national team went to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo with five all-time medals, and the group returned to the U.S. having nearly doubled that total. Four Olympians delivered medal-winning performances, highlighted by 68-kilogram gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock. Coach Terry Steiner joined the PennLive Wrestling Podcast as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy