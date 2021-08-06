Cancel
Page One: “Source Code” (2011)

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrop us into the middle of the story. That’s what this opening scene does. This can be a great to immediately involve the viewer as a participant in the story process, enticing them to try to figure out… what the hell is going on. This opening also establishes a set...

Books & Literatureblcklst.com

Page One: “The Social Network” (2010)

Here is a five-part series analyzing The Social Network. You may download the screenplay here. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first page of notable movie scripts from the classic era to contemporary times. Comparing them is an excellent way to study a variety of writing styles and see how professional writers start a story.
Moviesblcklst.com

Page One: “Sneakers” (1992)

Written by Phil Alden Robinson and Lawrence Lasker & Walter F. Parkes. You may download the screenplay here. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first page of notable movie scripts from the classic era to contemporary times. Comparing them is an excellent way to study a variety of writing styles and see how professional writers start a story.
Moviesblcklst.com

Page One: “Something’s Gotta Give” (2003)

What is it about him? Could be his eyes, the turn of his. mouth...something about this guy is just so damn appealing. Maybe it's just the way he wears the Young Slinky Girl on his. arm. He's confident, cool, enviable. Know who the audience is for that introduction? Scripture reader?...
Moviesblcklst.com

Page One: “The Spectacular Now” (2013)

Screenplay by Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber, novel by Tim Tharp. You may download the screenplay here. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first page of notable movie scripts from the classic era to contemporary times. Comparing them is an excellent way to study a variety of writing styles and see how professional writers start a story.
Moviesblcklst.com

Page One: “Jerry Maguire” (1996)

Sometimes, there’s no better way to open a movie than with voice-over narration. As with Jerry Maguire, it allows you to meet key characters while also introducing the story’s Protagonist. You may download the screenplay here. FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY!. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series...
Moviesblcklst.com

Page One: “12 Years a Slave” (2013)

Screenplay by John Ridley, based on “Twelve Years a Slave” by Solomon Northup. Interesting choice to start in the present, when Solomon is a slave, then cut back in time to when he was a free man. The choice gives the audience a foretaste of what's to come. You may...
Books & Literatureblcklst.com

Page One: “12 Monkeys” (1995)

Screenplay by David Webb Peoples & Janet Peoples, inspired by the film ‘La Jetée’ written by Chris Marker. Note the use of CAPITALIZATION to draw the reader’s attention to significant visual elements in the scene. You can do that. You may download the screenplay here. FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY!. Page...
Books & Literatureblcklst.com

The First Draft is a Journey of Discovery

“As a writer, when you put something down, you make something happen.”. I began teaching in 2001, first as a hobby, now full-time as an assistant professor at the DePaul University School of Cinematic Arts and since 2010 through my own online educational resource ScreenwritingMasterClass.com. In that time, I have taught — quite literally — thousands of writers. Over time between my own writing and my teaching, one truth I have discovered is this:
Moviesblcklst.com

Page One: “Spirited Away” (2001)

An amazing movie. Chihro a reluctant hero. Enters the Extraordinary World. A classic heroine’s journey. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first page of notable movie scripts from the classic era to contemporary times. Comparing them is an excellent way to study a variety of writing styles and see how professional writers start a story.
Books & Literatureblcklst.com

Page One: “Spring Breakers” (2012)

You may download the screenplay here. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first page of notable movie scripts from the classic era to contemporary times. Comparing them is an excellent way to study a variety of writing styles and see how professional writers start a story.
TV & Videosblcklst.com

Interview (Video): Akela Cooper and Owen Egerton

From Season 11 of the PBS series “On Story”. In association with the Austin Film Festival and KLRU-TV, the PBS series “On Story” is a must for anybody interested in screenwriting, movies, and/or TV. This week in the 11th season of the series, a conversation with Akela Cooper (American Horror Story, Luke Cage) and Owen Egerton (Follow, Blood Fest).
Moviesblcklst.com

Page One: “Young Frankenstein” (1974)

Screen story and screenplay Gene Wilder & Mel Brooks, based on characters in the novel “Frankenstein” by Mary Shelley. The movie’s opening title sequence which ends where the script begins:. The initial cut of the movie was supposedly four hours long. Imagine what is not included in the final cut...
Books & Literatureblcklst.com

Successful Screenwriters Have A Consistent Daily Routine

A 6-minute video featuring… me, reflecting on the importance of a writer locking down a specific time of day to get feedback from readers. It’s funny how social media works. Fellow screenwriter and colleague Brad Riddell, an associate professor at the DePaul University School of Cinematic Arts, lobbed a tweet at Karen Worden and David Branin, the proprietors of the video writing resource Film Courage.
Moviesblcklst.com

Script Analysis: ‘The Father’ — Part 6: Takeaways

Read the script for this Oscar-winning drama dealing with the mental decline of a family’s patriarchal figure. Reading scripts. Absolutely critical to learn the craft of screenwriting. The focus of this bi-weekly series is a deep structural and thematic analysis of each script we read. Our daily schedule:. Monday: Scene-By-Scene...
Cell PhonesCSS-Tricks

View Source (on Mobile)

Have you ever wished you could see the HTML source of a web page while on a mobile browser, which generally doesn’t offer that feature? If you have a desktop machine around, there are ways, but what I mean is getting the source without anything but the device itself. The...
Books & Literatureblcklst.com

The Trouble with “Character Flaws”

“Characters, at least good ones, are multilayered individuals.”. If you bump around the online screenwriting universe, invariably you will find an article or post about working with a character’s flaw. Identifying a single substantive personality defect makes it easy to think about the character’s transformation and can make them more sympathetic to script readers.
Books & Literatureblcklst.com

Writing and the Creative Life: “Come to the edge”

Going beyond the edge of the Old World into the New World can be a terrifying experience, but a necessary one for the transformation process. “Come to the edge,” he said. “We’re comfortable back here,” they said. “Come to the edge,” he said. “We’re too busy,” they said. “Come to...
Musicavantmusicnews.com

AMN Reviews: Subterranean Source – Ellipsis (2021; Winter-Light)

Subterrean Source is sound artist Andrea Bellucci. On Ellipsis, he teams with collaborators Paolo L Bandera (electronics), Nimh (guitars and synths), Lunar Abyss Deus Organum (electronics), New Risen Throne (samples and drones), and Exit in Grey (electronics and drones) on five respective pieces. The result is prime dark ambient, with the requisite menacing drones and irregular electroacoustic elements their are either percussive or shimmering. Textures vary from smooth to jagged, approaching but not quite reaching noise wall levels. Despite the mix of collaborators, there is a general consistency in approach across these tracks. The only mild exception is Ocean Chants and Ghosts, featuring the delay-heavy electric guitar of Nihm adding a bluesy melancholy to a shifting pattern of airy-yet-brooding synth layers and effects. A high point is Zaruchejnaya with Lunar Abyss Deus Organum, a dense and claustrophobic affair of drones, bells, percussion, electronic manipulation, and voices.
Rock MusicPunknews.org

Nice One (2021)

I’m not gonna lie. I was worried about Catbite. The band’s self-titled debut kind of popped out of nowhere and it, more or less, was a perfect debut- the band established a unique sound and kicked it out in a rough-and-tumble manner without much aforethought. It ripped. The problem, then, is how do you follow that up? Do you do the same thing again? (Boring….) Do you do something totally different? (Annoying…) And in line with that, after the release of the debut album, they released a live album and then a country version of the first album and then a hardcore version of that same first album. I will say, that was a daring (and quite funny) artistic and almost combative artistic strike. But, it also gave me pause… was Catbite endlessly warping old material for the yuks… or was it because they didn’t know what to do next?
Books & Literatureblcklst.com

Sundays with Stephen King’s “On Writing”

A series featuring reflections on writing from the famed author’s memoir. I had not read Stephen King’s memoir On Writing for several years when it occurred to me to do so again. While at it, why not share reflections from the renowned writer in a weekly Sunday series at Go Into The Story?

