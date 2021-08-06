Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Lifetime’s Death She Wrote: Everything We Know

By Mirza Aaqib Beg
thecinemaholic.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirected by Sharon Lewis, Lifetime’s ‘Death She Wrote’ is a drama movie that revolves around a successful author named Lila who hires Mary as her personal assistant unbeknownst to the fact that the fan is willing to go to any length to take over her life. Before assuming Lila’s identity, Mary manipulates her into believing that she is losing her senses and requires the assistant’s constant care. Once she successfully executes her initial plans, the maniacal fan prepares to get rid of Lila.

thecinemaholic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Mark David Chapman
Person
John Lennon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pbrancs#Instagram A#Beatles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
NFLthecinemaholic.com

Hallmark’s Love, For Real: Everything We Know

Hallmark’s ‘Love, For Real’ is a romantic comedy film that follows best-friends Hayley and Bree, who decide to enter a dating reality show. Their objective is to promote Hayley’s fashion line, but things take an unexpected turn, and complications arise from their conflicted feelings about love, relationships, and careers. Directed by Maclain Nelson, it is part of the network’s Summer Nights movie line-up.
TV SeriesPosted by
TechRadar

The Handmaid's Tale season 5: everything we know

- Officially renewed for season 5 in December 2020. - Hulu has the rights to make The Testaments, so we know where the story is headed in some ways. - Joseph Fiennes unlikely to be part of the main cast after the season 4 finale. The Handmaid's Tale is returning...
MoviesBBC

Disney Disenchanted: Everything we know so far

Disney has confirmed that the sequel to Enchanted, Disenchanted, will be released in 2022. It has been 14 years since Enchanted was first released - and it will be 15 years once the new film is released. Fans are very excited to see where Giselle is 15 years later!. So...
Moviestheeagle1069.com

Documentary Will Follow John Lennon’s Last Show As A Beatle

A new documentary will dig into John Lennon’s final show as a member of the Beatles. In 1969, Lennon played a solo show in in Toronto with a hastily-assembled version of the Plastic Ono Band that included stars like Eric Clapton and Yes drummer Alan White. Just days later, Lennon...
TV & Videosthecinemaholic.com

What Happened to Josh Goldstein’s Sister? How Did She Die?

Based on the British dating game show of the same name, ‘Love Island’ or ‘Love Island USA’ is a series that revolves around a group of individuals as they live in an isolated villa and couple up in the hopes of finding love and possibly win the $100,000 grand prize. Regrettably, its current installment (season 3) is not doing great amongst fans, and episode 22 handed them another blow as everyone’s favorite couple, Josh and Shannon, decided to leave. They’d received the tragic news of his sister’s demise and had to be with family. So, here’s all that we know about her.
Celebritiesthecinemaholic.com

Are Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes From The Bachelorette Still Together?

‘The Bachelorette’ is an exciting dating reality show that has a single woman chose her dream partner from a group of eligible bachelors. In season 17 of the show, bank marketing manager Katie Thurston was given the opportunity to pick out her dream partner. A former contestant on ‘The Bachelor,’ Katie seemed quite taken with Blake Moynes when he was introduced in the fourth week of the season. The two showed great chemistry and seemed to be quite dedicated to each other. Naturally, there is a lot of curiosity about whether Katie and Blake ended up together. Let’s find out, shall we?
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ginger Zee expresses sadness over the departure of Good Morning America co-star

Ginger Zee has become somewhat of a staple on the Good Morning America team, delighting and terrifying fans each morning with her weather updates and safety drills. The entire team, in fact, has become quite well-known. However, Ginger revealed on her social media that the team wouldn't quite be the same after an unexpected departure.
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Kim Scott: Eminem's Ex-Wife Hospitalized Following Suicide Attempt

Longtime Eminem fans will no doubt be familiar with the rapper's ex-wife, Kim Scott, who has often been mentioned in his music, usually in less than complimentary terms. In recent years, Em and Kim have worked through many of their issues and managed to form a civil co-parenting relationship. Both...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Sunni Welles dead: Former Leave It To Beaver child star dies at 72

Former child star Sunni Welles has died at 72. The actress had battled lung cancer. We'll be bringing you the latest updates on this breaking showbiz news story. Please check back regularly for updates on this developing story HERE . Get email updates on the day’s biggest stories straight to your inbox by signing up for our newsletters .
RetailThe Hollywood Gossip

Alla Subbotina Dies; Love After Lockup Star Was 31

We have some horribly sad news from the world of reality TV to report. Love After Lockup star Alla Subbotina has passed away just weeks after her most recent release from prison. She was 31 years old. The news of her passing and the cause of her death were both...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

R&B Soul Singer Teddy Pendergrass' Daughter LaDonna Is All Grown & Bears Little Resemblance to Dad — Meet Her

R&B soul singer Teddy Pendergrass fathered three children; one of them is now a stunning woman. Get to know LaDonna, who bears little resemblance to her legendary father. Teddy Pendergrass first came to prominence as a member of Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes. Following his departure from the group in 1976, Pendergrass experienced much popularity as a solo artist.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Remember Princess Imani in 'Coming to America'? She Was Diagnosed with Cancer & Bravely Overcame It

Fans know Vanessa Bell Calloway as the actress behind Princess Imani Izzi in the 1998 movie "Coming to America." Years after, she battled cancer and ultimately overcame it. Vanessa Bell Calloway started her career as a dancer, but she shifted to acting where she starred in the likes of "What's Love Got to Do with It," "Shameless," "Saints & Sinners," and of course, the classic comedy "Coming to America."
Relationshipsdistrictchronicles.com

‘Hush, She’s Sleeping’ — Story of the Day

I did everything I could for my husband but he always seemed to be dissatisfied. One day, I woke up to my husband’s voice in the hall along with a female voice. “How could he?” I thought. And that was the last straw for me. I work at a bank...
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Maddox Jolie-Pitt 'Feels He Owes His Life' To Angelina Jolie, Finds It 'Difficult' To Get Past 'What Happened' With Estranged Dad Brad Pitt

Maddox Jolie-Pitt is only 20, but he’s already lived a storied life. Adopted as an infant from a Cambodian orphanage by Angelina Jolie (and later by her then-partner, Brad Pitt) he grew up as Hollywood royalty, only to see his parents’ fairy-tale marriage implode in the wake of his alleged physical altercation with the actor on a private plane in 2016.
TV ShowsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Joy Duggar Shows Some Skin In Summertime Snaps: See Photos

Joy Duggar Forsyth is joining some of her sisters in ditching Jim Bob and Michelle’s strict modesty standards. Since many of the Duggar kids have gotten married and left their family’s home, they have decided to stop following the modesty rules their parents asked them to adhere to. Longtime fans will recall that the girls have always worn long skirts and dresses.

Comments / 0

Community Policy