Lifetime’s Death She Wrote: Everything We Know
Directed by Sharon Lewis, Lifetime’s ‘Death She Wrote’ is a drama movie that revolves around a successful author named Lila who hires Mary as her personal assistant unbeknownst to the fact that the fan is willing to go to any length to take over her life. Before assuming Lila’s identity, Mary manipulates her into believing that she is losing her senses and requires the assistant’s constant care. Once she successfully executes her initial plans, the maniacal fan prepares to get rid of Lila.thecinemaholic.com
