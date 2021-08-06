Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Woman found fatally shot in New Orleans East

WWL
 6 days ago
A woman was killed in a New Orleans East shooting Thursday, NOPD officials said.

Police reportedly got a call around 12:30 p.m. about a suspicious person near the intersection of Dwyer Road and Wilson Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the female victim lying on the ground with at least one gunshot wound.

First responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

NOPD officials didn't provide any details about a suspect or possible motive in the killing.

The woman has not been identified pending notification of her next of kin.

