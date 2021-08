Is there anything better than homemade pancakes on a Sunday morning? We think not. Pancakes are comforting, delicious, and perfect for enjoying endless topping combinations. And while the tasty cakes are easy to make, they have a tendency to stick to skillets and griddles. Even the best home cooks will occasionally find themselves stuck with, well, stuck pancakes. Instead of cutting them out from your morning spread, here's how to avoid the situation in the first place, as well as tips on how to fix it should it happen to you.