Gøneja Captures the Magic of His Queer Community

The term “identity crisis” was coined by developmental psychologist Erik Erikson, who believed identity was one of mankind’s greatest conflicts. Painstakingly constructed from our experiences, values, and roles in society, identity is a whole lifetime’s work—which makes the notion of “losing” it not only heartbreaking, but scary. Indeed, throughout history horror books and films have loved to dissect, with morbid relish, the grey areas of identity; losing it, faking it, obsessing over it, or appropriating somebody else’s. These have become recurrent storylines within the genre, and are more disturbing, more real, than any supernatural monster. There’s a Shirley Jackson story in which a woman, after a visit to the dentist, forgets which of the reflections in the mirror belongs to her (The Tooth). The moment only lasts a couple of paragraphs but it’s the most terrifying thing I’ve ever read.