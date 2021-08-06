Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.thetandd.com
