Bryan Adams photographed naked Rita Ora in bathtub for Pirelli Calendar 2022

By Celebretainment
bellevueheraldleader.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryan Adams photographed a naked Rita Ora in the bathtub for the iconic Pirelli Calendar 2022. The Canadian rock star and photographer was tasked with taking snaps of famous faces, also including Cher, Grimes, Jennifer Hudson, Iggy Pop, Normani, Saweetie and St. Vincent, for the iconic calendar's upcoming edition titled 'On The Road'.

