Some Florida School Districts Will Require Masks. The Governor May Cut Their Funding

Alabama Public Radio
Alabama Public Radio
 6 days ago
A battle is brewing in Florida over whether students will have to wear masks when they return to the classroom this fall. Several Florida school districts are keeping their mask mandates in place for the upcoming school year, despite an executive order by Gov. Ron DeSantis that leaves it up to parents to decide whether their children wear face coverings in school. School boards that don't eliminate mask mandates could face the loss of state funding.

Educationstjohnsource.com

Governor Orders Virtual Learning at Public Schools Due to COVID Surge

Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has ordered U.S. Virgin Islands public schools to use virtual learning instead of in-person classrooms when they reopen on August 9, Government House announced Thursday. According to Government House, the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution for the safety of students, teachers and...
EducationPosted by
Daily Mail

Florida will PAY parents to move their kids to private schools if they're 'bullied' for not wearing face masks a week after Gov. Ron DeSantis claimed he'd banned compulsory face coverings in schools

Florida officials have promised to pay for parents to move their children to private schools if they are 'bullied' for not wearing face masks in schools. The Florida Department of Education approved an emergency rule Friday to hand out private school vouchers to any parent wanting to take their children out of public schools that have enforced mask mandates.
Educationtennesseestar.com

In a Reversal, Gov. Ducey Tells Two School Districts Their Quarantine Policy for Unvaccinated Students is Illegal

An advisor for Governor Doug Ducey sent letters Wednesday to two Arizona school superintendents letting them know their policies of requiring unvaccinated students exposed to COVID-19 to quarantine is illegal. Education policy advisor Kaitlin Harrier told the superintendents of Peoria Unified School District and Catalina Foothills School District their policies violate a new law, HB 2898, which states, “A school district or charter school may not require a student or teacher to receive a vaccine for covid-19 or to wear a face covering to participate in in-person instruction.”
EducationPosted by
Daily Mail

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signs executive order BANNING schools from forcing children to wear masks as COVID Indian 'Delta' variant surges and vows there'll be NO new restrictions in the Sunshine State

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has banned schools from forcing students to wear masks, and will give parents the choice as to whether their children should cover-up. He signed an executive order Friday saying that making children wear masks 'may lead to negative health and societal ramifications...could inhibit breathing, lead to the collection of dangerous impurities and adversely affect communications in the classroom and student performance.'
Public HealthWCJB

Governor DeSantis bans mask mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions

(WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates, school closures or other COVID-19 restrictions across the state. This comes after the CDC updated their mask guidance to recommend that everyone, vaccinated or not, wear a mask indoors and strongly encourage all K-12 staff and students to wear masks in schools.
Educationhealthday.com

Many States Move to Ban Vaccine Mandates, Passports in Public Schools

THURSDAY, July 15, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- As schools around America begin to prepare for reopening this fall, many states are taking steps to stop public schools from requiring COVID-19 vaccination or proof of vaccination. At least seven states -- Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Montana, Oklahoma, and Utah -- have...
EducationMSNBC

To block mask rules, DeSantis threatens school officials' salaries

With each passing day, Florida's COVID crisis intensifies as infection totals grow and hospitals fill. In a development reminiscent of the spring of 2020, state officials have reportedly requested hundreds of ventilators from the federal government, to help struggling COVID patients breathe. By some accounts, health officials in Florida have...
Public HealthLaredo Morning Times

Governor of State Leading Nation in Kids Hospitalized with Covid Fights to Ban School Mask Mandates

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is doing everything within his power to prevent school children from wearing masks in the fall. Even though one in every five new Covid-19 cases is in Florida, DeSantis continues to push his pro-Covid agenda as the state’s Department of Health issued an emergency rule allowing children the option to “opt out” of school masking mandates on Friday.
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Henrico School Board to vote on COVID protocols

The Henrico County School Board is set to vote on safety protocols for the 2021-2022 school year at its work session on Thursday afternoon. The policies are expected to include masking guidelines, which have been a topic of concern for parents. Both those who support personal choice regarding masking and those who want a universal mask requirement have sent hundreds of emails to school board members during the past two weeks.
EducationClick10.com

State officials threaten to withhold salaries of superintendents, school board members who defy DeSantis’ mask mandate ban

MIAIMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A new school year is on the horizon, and with the start of classes comes a fight over face masks. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ mask mandate ban has led to a major battle, with state officials now threatening to withhold the salaries of superintendents and school board members who defy the governor’s executive order.

