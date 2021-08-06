Cancel
Brookfield, CT

Brookfield leaders vote 'no' on leasing town land for new cell tower

By Currie Engel
Register Citizen
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOKFIELD — The Board of Selectmen this week unanimously defeated a proposed AT&T cell tower that would have been located at the public works complex. Homeland Towers wanted to lease land at 93 Grays Bridge Road for a 165-foot cell tower, paying the town roughly $20,000 per year in leasing fees, but the selectmen agreed the added revenue was not worth the space it would take up at the public works compound.

