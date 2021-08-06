Tom Hiddleston teases a dangerous new mission in Loki Season 2
Reuniting with Sylvie will be a top priority for Loki moving forward. At the end of Loki Season 1, Marvel’s God of Mischief wasn’t in what you might call a good place. Concluding with Loki (Tom Hiddleston) trapped in a timeline ruled by Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), the episode also saw him separated from Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), his love interest and most trusted ally. They didn’t split on the most amicable of terms, either, with Sylvie forcing Loki through a time portal so she could carry out long-awaited vengeance.www.inverse.com
Comments / 0