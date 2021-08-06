Cancel
AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka Dies At 72

Alabama Public Radio
6 days ago
Labor leader Richard Trumka died suddenly on Thursday. He's remembered by colleagues and friends as a tireless champion of workers' rights. President Biden called Trumka a very close friend.

Lemont Furnace, PAThe Daily Collegian

Fayette alumnus and prominent labor leader Richard Trumka dies

LEMONT FURNACE, Pa. — Richard L. Trumka, president of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO), the largest organization of labor unions in the country, died on Aug. 5 at the age of 72. He was an alumnus of Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus. Born...
Labor IssuesSlate

American Workers Just Lost Their Biggest Champion

Richard Trumka, head of the AFL-CIO, recently died at 72 years old. He spent much of his life in unions, rising from mineworker to labor attorney to confidant for politicians like President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who gave a tearful tribute to Trumka on the floor last week. Trumka was such an icon that, when crafting policy, officials like these had to confer with him; after all, Trumka had worked at AFL-CIO for 26 years and was a beloved leader who constantly pushed to expand the union tent and include all kinds of workers. (For example: Slate’s editorial union, which I’m a member of, is represented by the Writers Guild of America, East, which is affiliated with the AFL-CIO.) Trumka’s death means the U.S. labor movement is about to start a new chapter, in the wake of a long era of union decline. Still, Trumka’s story could pave the way for the future. On Tuesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with Erik Loomis, a labor historian at the University of Rhode Island, about Trumka’s influence, his death, and what’s now left for American workers. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
Labor Issuesnewsy.com

AFL-CIO Union President Richard Trumka Dies At 72

Richard Trumka, the powerful president of the AFL-CIO who rose from the coal mines of Pennsylvania to preside over one of the largest labor organizations in the world, died Thursday. He was 72. The federation confirmed Trumka’s death in a statement. He had been AFL-CIO president since 2009, after serving...
Congress & Courtswvpublic.org

Longtime AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka Has Died

Richard Trumka, the powerful president of the AFL-CIO labor union, has died, according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Schumer, an ally of the union boss, announced Trumka’s death from the Senate floor Thursday. “The working people of America have lost a fierce warrior at a time when we needed...

