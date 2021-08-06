Cancel
Dixie Wildfire Destroys Town of Canyondam In California

By 9and10news Site Staff
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CfdqJ_0bJdtaI900
CANYONDAM 3

The Dixie wildfire raging out of control in California has burned through another small town.

The fire took down the town of Canyondam, Thursday

It’s 13 miles north of Greenville. That’s the town Dixie wiped out on Wednesday.

Businesses and homes were fully consumed by flames.

Fire crews say the highly unpredictable winds and dry fuel are making the Dixie fire nearly impossible to stop.

It’s burning at a speed of half a mile per hour.

