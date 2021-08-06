Olympic Horses May Have Been Startled By Sumo Wrestler Obstacle

TOKYO — Midway through these most uncommon of all Olympics the medal standings are as unsettled as the times. The Americans, who’ve topped the table ever since 1996 and won by more than 50 last time, are neck and neck with the Chinese. The Russians, many of whose rivals believe shouldn’t be here, are sitting a solid third. The Japanese, even without cheering countrymen in the seats, are having a golden time of it. The British, who were third in Rio, have slipped past their London peak. And has anyone seen the Germans? Did they get dumped into quarantine without anyone knowing?