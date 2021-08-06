Cancel
Olympic Horses May Have Been Startled By Sumo Wrestler Obstacle

Posted by 
Alabama Public Radio
Alabama Public Radio
 6 days ago

Horses and riders at the equestrian course in Tokyo, trying to qualify in a jumping event, took a sharp turn to the 10th obstacle. There, was a life-sized statue of a sumo wrestler ready to pounce.

