Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauregard Parish, LA

Beauregard, Vernon educator and National Guardsman promoted to major general

beauregarddailynews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 31 years of military service, Louisiana National Guardsman Keith Waddell was promoted to the rank of major general during a private ceremony in Baton Rouge, Jul. 30. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, commander-in-chief of the LANG, presided over the ceremony and along with Waddell’s wife, Lisa, had the honor of “pinning” the two-star rank insignia on Waddell. According to Governor Edwards, “Appointing Keith as the adjutant general may be one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”

www.beauregarddailynews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Government
County
Beauregard Parish, LA
City
Lake Charles, LA
Beauregard Parish, LA
Government
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
Person
Douglas Macarthur
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Guardsman#United States Army#Louisiana National#Lang#Homeland Security#Lsu#The Legion Of Merit#Army Commendation Medal#Army Achievement#Louisiana Legion Of Merit#Louisiana War Cross#Parachutist Badge#The Engineer Regiment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

U.S. to scale back staff at embassy in Kabul

The Biden administration said Thursday it will scale back the number of staff at the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan as Taliban forces rapidly advance across the country. “We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters, citing the Taliban’s military offensive and rising violence.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
IndustryCNN

Southwest Airlines warns Delta variant is hurting its business

New York (CNN Business) — The Delta variant of Covid-19 is weighing on Southwest Airlines' bottom line. The carrier said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that customers this month have been booking fewer flights and are increasingly canceling the trips they've already booked. That prompted Southwest to lower its operating revenue estimates for the month to 15% to 20% below what it took in in August 2019. Previous estimates called for a 12% to 17% decline from two years ago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy