Fox News host Trey Gowdy spoke with Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., regarding the Democrats’ latest efforts to attack Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. On "Sunday Night in America," Blackburn discussed several Democrat lawmakers calling for the FBI to reinvestigate Justice Kavanaugh as well as calls for his impeachment. She emphasized to Gowdy that these actions are clearly meant only to remove a Trump-appointed judge from his position.