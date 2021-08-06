Northland Nature: Prime time for grasshoppers, locusts
Thanks to recent rains in late July (more rain in the last 10 days than fell for the whole month previous), there is now plenty going on as we enter August. The trio of fall wildflowers — goldenrods, asters and sunflowers — are emerging and progressing as we reach and pass mid-summer. I have seen in bloom about two-thirds of the dozen kinds of goldenrods that grow in the region, and fewer with asters and sunflowers, but more to come.www.duluthnewstribune.com
