Wichita, KS

Feeling the heat on Friday afternoon

By Jake Dunne
KWCH.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is clear and calm morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 60s, but all of that is about to change. Highs in the middle 90s today will feel like 100 degrees when you factor in the humidity and our light wind will get strong and gusty from the south. Saturday will be hotter with an even stronger wind. A south breeze between 20 and 30 mph will gust to near 35 mph as temperatures climb into the upper 90s and the heat index hits 105.

