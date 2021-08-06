Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

My Top 5 Something: Plywood’s Jeff Shinabarger

By Rough Draft
Posted by 
Reporter Newspapers
Reporter Newspapers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xOfQO_0bJdtM8500

Jeff Shinabarger is the founder of Plywood , an Atlanta-based non-profit addressing social needs throughout the city. He has his finger on the pulse of hundreds of social entrepreneurs who are doing incredible work in the metro Atlanta area.

Their premier event, Plywood Presents , happens next Thursday, Aug. 12 .

In advance of that event, we asked him for his Top 5 Atlanta-Born Social Enterprises. As Shinabarger says, “the future is good!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j9JLE_0bJdtM8500

1. Refuge Coffee Co. : This job training program has become a cornerstone of the community in Clarkston, one of the most diverse square miles in the country. You will look around and want to be friends with every person that fills up the old gas-station-turned-conversation hub.

2. Mission Mighty Me : If you have kids, you know that nut allergies have become a huge concern. This project aims to end peanut allergies forever through a tasty new treat.

3. Oh Happy Dani : Danielle Coke is creating activism through art. In her words, “using art and words to help good people become better neighbors,” while depositing beauty in all of our lives. She is a gift to this world, and is crafting a story of hope in contrast to racism, privilege, and injustice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WBeqr_0bJdtM8500

4. The Giving Kitchen : Out of a heartbreaking personal story, a service was created that is giving hope to thousands each year. Through micro-grants, this non-profit supports food service workers who are unable to work due to medical reasons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NEiwa_0bJdtM8500

5. New Story Charity : Housing is a basic need for all, and this non-profit is reimagining how to craft dwellings through 3D building and charitable funding. It’s this kind of thinking and demand for excellence that is challenging organizations to dream bigger.

To learn more about work like this, subscribe to the Plywood newsletter and visit Plywood Place .

The post My Top 5 Something: Plywood’s Jeff Shinabarger appeared first on Reporter Newspapers .

Comments / 0

Reporter Newspapers

Reporter Newspapers

Atlanta, GA
282
Followers
226
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers covers Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs.

 http://www.reporternewspapers.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
Clarkston, GA
Society
City
Clarkston, GA
Atlanta, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Society
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Atlanta#Plywood Presents#Refuge Coffee Co#New Story Charity#Plywood Place
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

‘Good-for-you’ concept Recess expanding to Buckhead

A fast-casual concept that serves up grain bowls, salads and sandwiches is expanding to Buckhead. A new location of Recess is planned for the Hanover building in Buckhead’s West Village, next to the Buckhead Theatre. It will be a “re-imagined version” of the original stall at Krog Street Market, serving as a prototype for a […] The post ‘Good-for-you’ concept Recess expanding to Buckhead appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Dunwoody, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Dunwoody’s Spruill Center for the Arts finally looks like an arts center

If you’ve walked around Dunwoody’s Spruill Center for the Arts lately, you might notice that the building looks a bit different – brighter, more colorful – than it did before. Murals and other art pieces have begun to pop up all over the building, and CEO Alan Mothner wants to see that trend continue.   “We […] The post Dunwoody’s Spruill Center for the Arts finally looks like an arts center appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Dunwoody, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber to host art competition

The Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber will host an art contest and showcase the winners in their annual community publication. Each year, the Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber – a business organization for the perimeter region – produces a Dunwoody Community Guide in both print and digital formats. For the 2022 edition, the chamber plans to showcase Dunwoody’s arts […] The post Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber to host art competition appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Georgia StatePosted by
Reporter Newspapers

From the Crates: The voice of Winter

[Listen to an interview with Jeff Winter from the Georgia State University archives.] I’ve been blessed to have met many successful professionals in my industry and call them friends.  These people have voices as different as they are.   About 50 years ago, I heard a voice like no other. That voice belonged to Jeff Winter.  […] The post From the Crates: The voice of Winter appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Georgia StatePosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Fair Time! Georgia Mountain Fair returns Aug. 13

Like everything else last year, the Georgia Mountain Fair was cancelled due to the pandemic, but it’s whirling back to life Aug. 13-21 in Hiawassee. The 70th annual fair will feature a new midway vendor who will be bringing all new carnival rides to the fairgrounds. There will also be games, arts & crafts, and […] The post Fair Time! Georgia Mountain Fair returns Aug. 13 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
WildlifePosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Worth Knowing: Citizen scientists needed in the Perimeter area

According to the World Health Organization, healthy communities rely on well-functioning ecosystems to provide clean air, fresh water, medicines and food security, as well as limit disease and stabilize the climate. A major key to a healthy ecosystem is biodiversity. But biodiversity is disappearing at unprecedented rates worldwide. Studying this process on even the smallest […] The post Worth Knowing: Citizen scientists needed in the Perimeter area appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Dunwoody, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

A new city center for Dunwoody

David Abes didn’t always plan to be in the restaurant business.  In fact, the mind behind the new, upcoming entertainment complex in Dunwoody Village started out in a very different, much less flashy lane – accounting.  “Originally I wanted to be an accountant,” Abes, who now owns Dash Hospitality Group, said. “I worked in an […] The post A new city center for Dunwoody appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Reporter’s Week in Review

In case you missed it, here’s our weekly newsletter. It goes out to our subscribers at noon on Friday. You can subscribe at our Newsletters subscription page. Editor’s Note Happy Friday! Here’s your quick recap of the week: Sandy Springs officials have been discussing compensation benefits for elected officials. This week, they decided to allow city council and […] The post Reporter’s Week in Review appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Atlanta mayor: “Please get vaccinated”

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a Tuesday morning press conference that the City of Atlanta was making great progress toward its full reopening plan, but the Delta variant of COVID-19 and the refusal of many to get vaccinated have forced a setback. Last year, the city set a five phase reopening plan for city […] The post Atlanta mayor: “Please get vaccinated” appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Atlanta Jewish Film Festival returns to the movie theater with mini fest

The Atlanta Jewish Film Festival (AJFF) is coming back to the movie theater after 18 months. The AJFF is set to host a mini festival called AJFF North on Aug. 28-29, according to a press release. The festival will combine virtual and indoor movie theater screenings, marking the first time the festival has been back […] The post Atlanta Jewish Film Festival returns to the movie theater with mini fest appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Atlanta Senior Life – Weekly Newsletter

Here is the Atlanta Senior Life weekly newsletter. You can sign-up to get this in your inbox every Sunday at 7 a.m. Visit our Newsletters page for more information. It’s August!  August 1 — Happy Sunday from Atlanta Senior Life. This is our weekly newsletter. It was a hot week, and in many ways, it felt like we took […] The post Atlanta Senior Life – Weekly Newsletter appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Update: Milkshake bar featured on ‘Shark Tank’ plans Buckhead location

A dessert shop that was featured on television show “Shark Tank” is planning a location in Buckhead. The Yard Milkshake Bar is set for the Modera Prominence project, according to a permit filed in Atlanta. It will take nearly 2,500 square feet at the mixed-use development located at 3699 Lenox Road. The buildout could cost […] The post Update: Milkshake bar featured on ‘Shark Tank’ plans Buckhead location appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Renter-led group gathers to oppose Garden Hills development

A grassroots effort to save a tree from a controversial townhome project in Buckhead’s Garden Hills has jelled into an opposition group highlighting a lack of renters’ input on developments that are altering local housing affordability. A local state representative and a candidate for Atlanta City Council are among those supporting the group’s advocacy. Hedgewood […] The post Renter-led group gathers to oppose Garden Hills development appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Dunwoody to host Atlanta Chili Cook Off

The Atlanta Chili Cook Off is coming to Dunwoody.  The Atlanta Chili Cook Off  is a yearly event where teams compete for the title of best chili in Atlanta. Over 75 teams will vie for the title on Oct. 23 in Brook Run Park, according to a press release, and the winner of the competition […] The post Dunwoody to host Atlanta Chili Cook Off appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

My Top 5 Something: Alan Greenberg of Illuminarium

Local entrepreneur and Buckhead resident Alan Greenberg is known for thinking big. Among his many ventures is an eponymously named news network and Avenues: The World School, which has locations in Manhattan and São Paulo. Lately, Greenberg has poured his energy into bringing Illuminarium to Atlanta, aiming to make it the premier entertainment attraction for tourists and […] The post My Top 5 Something: Alan Greenberg of Illuminarium appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Sandy Springs, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Celebrating the bond between horse and rider at a Sandy Springs stable

For over 50 years, the Huntcliff stables have been a place where people bond with horses.  The exclusive enclave in Sandy Springs’ northwestern corner began construction in 1968 in a bend of the Chattahoochee River around the Cherokee Country Club with an equestrian center and horse trails. Today, it attracts lifelong local riding lifestylers like […] The post Celebrating the bond between horse and rider at a Sandy Springs stable appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Westminster grads to host pop-up market to benefit Atlanta Mission shelter

Three 2021 graduates of The Westminster Schools are organizing a pop-up market to benefit My Sister’s House, the Atlanta Mission’s overnight shelter for unhoused women and children. Soumia Vellanki, Elena Karas and Julia Rhee are hosting the event Aug. 6 at the Atlanta Mission on Bolton Road, from 3-7 p.m. Called the “Atlanta MakHERs Market,” […] The post Westminster grads to host pop-up market to benefit Atlanta Mission shelter appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Tickets sales begin for tasting event Food That Rocks

Tickets sales have begun for Sandy Springs event Food That Rocks, which pairs favorite bites and beverages from more than 40 restaurants with live music. The tasting event will offer four sessions from Sept. 23-25. Reporter Newspapers is a media partner for Food That Rocks. The event will be held at City Springs at 1 […] The post Tickets sales begin for tasting event Food That Rocks appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

A little piece of heaven

“I took the pieces you threw away, put them together by night and day. Washed by the rain. Dried by the sun. A million pieces all in one.” Howard finster Just under a two-hour drive from Atlanta, the small town of Summerville is home to Paradise Garden, the former house, studio, and stomping ground of […] The post A little piece of heaven appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Brookhaven, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Amy Ray is ‘psyched’ for upcoming Brookhaven performance

Amy Ray has a new solo tune and tour, plus new shows as one-half of Indigo Girls on the way, so we caught up with the Decatur native to find out what it’s like being back on the road, recording a new album, and working with a “game changing” nonprofit in her hometown. You can […] The post Amy Ray is ‘psyched’ for upcoming Brookhaven performance appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy