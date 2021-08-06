My Top 5 Something: Plywood’s Jeff Shinabarger

Jeff Shinabarger is the founder of Plywood , an Atlanta-based non-profit addressing social needs throughout the city. He has his finger on the pulse of hundreds of social entrepreneurs who are doing incredible work in the metro Atlanta area.

Their premier event, Plywood Presents , happens next Thursday, Aug. 12 .

In advance of that event, we asked him for his Top 5 Atlanta-Born Social Enterprises. As Shinabarger says, “the future is good!”

1. Refuge Coffee Co. : This job training program has become a cornerstone of the community in Clarkston, one of the most diverse square miles in the country. You will look around and want to be friends with every person that fills up the old gas-station-turned-conversation hub.

2. Mission Mighty Me : If you have kids, you know that nut allergies have become a huge concern. This project aims to end peanut allergies forever through a tasty new treat.

3. Oh Happy Dani : Danielle Coke is creating activism through art. In her words, “using art and words to help good people become better neighbors,” while depositing beauty in all of our lives. She is a gift to this world, and is crafting a story of hope in contrast to racism, privilege, and injustice.

4. The Giving Kitchen : Out of a heartbreaking personal story, a service was created that is giving hope to thousands each year. Through micro-grants, this non-profit supports food service workers who are unable to work due to medical reasons.

5. New Story Charity : Housing is a basic need for all, and this non-profit is reimagining how to craft dwellings through 3D building and charitable funding. It’s this kind of thinking and demand for excellence that is challenging organizations to dream bigger.

To learn more about work like this, subscribe to the Plywood newsletter and visit Plywood Place .

