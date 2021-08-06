Cancel
The Future Of Marketing Is Lean For Businesses Big And Small

By Moira Vetter
Forbes
Forbes
 6 days ago
Much of the lean movement is based on the understanding that as organizations mature, the things that make them more competitive (more resources, better talent and more sophisticated processes) are the very things that now slow them down. Continuous improvement is the only way to sustainable, competitive advantage focused on the future.

