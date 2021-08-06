Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, NY

New York's Largest State Tax Incentives in 2020

By Locally Researched by: Todd Kehoe, Albany Business Review
Posted by 
Albany Business Review
Albany Business Review
 6 days ago

About The List: Information on The List was taken from reports by Empire State Development and the Office of the State Comptroller and could not be independently verified in all cases by the Albany Business Review. The data only includes state incentives; some projects may have received additional funding from local governments. Incentive data includes loans and grants given to private industries and state investments made in public-private partnerships. Some incentives included on The List may have been approved but not yet disbursed. Others may have been announced in 2019 but not approved until 2020. The full incentive amount may not ultimately be given, depending on job-creation numbers or other stipulations in the incentive deal.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Albany Business Review

Albany Business Review

Albany, NY
865
Followers
1K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

The Albany Business Review provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/albany
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Incentives#The Incentive#Empire State Development
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Albany Business Review

Gov. Andrew Cuomo will resign

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that he will resign following allegations of sexual harassment from female staffers. The announcement comes after a blistering report from State Attorney General Letitia James' independent investigation concluded that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and by doing so violated federal and state law.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Albany Business Review

The week in bankruptcies: East Coast Construction & Renovations LLC

Albany area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended July 30, 2021. Year to date through July 30, 2021, the court recorded 7 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 17% increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.

Comments / 0

Community Policy