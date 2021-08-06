Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Our View: Justice: Wrongful conviction program needed

Posted by 
The Free Press
The Free Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tvSHk_0bJdqz0R00

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has taken another step toward reforming justice in Minnesota with the establishment of a conviction review unit to investigate potential wrongful felony convictions.

The office will review felony convictions where petitioners have plausible arguments for innocence, particularly in cases of eyewitness testimony or testimony that was later recanted or thrown out.

The program grew from a collaboration between the attorney general’s office and the Great North Innocence Project that was funded by an initial federal grant of $300,000 for two years.

The program will not only seek to investigate likely wrongful convictions but also suggest policy changes for courts and the justice system to prevent wrongful convictions from happening again.

While Ellison did not emphasize a racial justice element to the new program, it will likely play a big role in overturning convictions of people of color and others who’ve been wrongly convicted and otherwise discriminated against. There are plenty of examples through history of Blacks and other people of color being wrongly convicted and spending years in prison.

It’s a good sign to see Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman and Ramsey County Attorney John Choi backing the new effort and supporting it by membership on its advisory board which will establish its charter. The 17-member advisory board includes other experts in law, academia and social justice issues.

The program will be run by well-qualified Assistant Attorney General Carrie Sperling, who has been involved in innocence projects at the University of Wisconsin and the University of Texas law schools. She also managed the Arizona Justice Project as one of the first collaborations between innocence projects and attorney generals offices.

The set up in Minnesota is one of only four of its kind in the United States that operates statewide through an attorney general’s office.

We have little doubt that the program will find plenty of people to exonerate throughout the state. Justice and the court system is far from perfect. It has built-in biases, just as juries have built-in biases. It’s time Minnesota took time to examine the principle by which we must live: Equal justice under the law.

Comments / 0

The Free Press

The Free Press

Mankato, MN
1K+
Followers
275
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Free Press

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Ellison
Person
John Choi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrongful Conviction#Innocence Project#Social Justice#Attorney General#The University Of Texas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyWashington Post

Why we can’t trust the states to prevent wrongful convictions

Curtis Crosland maintained his innocence for his entire 34-year incarceration. After being convicted of murder, he filed nine petitions in state court, and three in federal court. He lost all of them, even though the case for his innocence was compelling. An investigator found witnesses who had identified the real perpetrator to police, but whose names were never turned over to Crosland’s lawyers. Another witness said the real killer had confessed to him.
PoliticsTitusville Herald

Minnesota AG launches unit to review wrongful convictions

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and metro prosecutors announced the launch of a new unit on Tuesday that would review potentially wrongful convictions through a partnership with the Innocence Project of Minnesota. The partnership, known as the Great North Innocence Project, is funded by a two-year, $300,000...
Congress & Courtsmyheraldreview.com

Our View: Jurors should be protected

Changes in technology, in societal norms, and in almost all aspects of life often force a change in our collective perspective. Examples are littered throughout history. What was once acceptable a century ago is today considered offensive when referring to even the most basic topics, like gender, sexual orientation, race and other daily subjects common to our conversations.
Politicsktoe.com

Wrongful conviction group now accepting applications for cases to review

Minnesota is now receiving applications for potential cases of wrongful convictions. It’s through a partnership with the Minnesota Innocence Project…. “The success of the conviction review unit will not be measured in terms of numbers alone, or of cell doors, we unlock or records we erase, or when injustice occurs the sentences we reduce, the success will be measured by improving community trust in the criminal justice system.”
Michigan Statelegalnews.com

Task Force on Forensic Science to discuss wrongful convictions with exonerated Michiganders

At an upcoming Michigan Task Force on Forensic Science (TFFS) meeting, Michigan exonerees and innocence advocates will share stories and discuss wrongful convictions due to misapplied forensic science. The Task Force on Forensic Science meeting, scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, August 10, will be held in-person at the Michigan Hall of Justice, Main Conference Center, First Floor, 925 W. Ottawa Street, in Lansing.
Advocacywcgazette.com

Justice needs to be applied evenly

As the Pelosi-led Jan. 6th Commission gets underway it has become obvious that Justice in America is now corrupt and politicized. On one hand, we saw over 500 large and destructive riots which occurred in Democrat-run cities all across the United States during the summer of 2020. These riots caused billions of dollars of property damage, destroyed lives, and laid waste to entire communities. On the other hand, we have a single, large protest supporting Republican President Donald J Trump, which caused minor property damage to the U.S. Capitol.
Oklahoma StateTulsa World

Editorial: Defending state sovereignty or psychological denial? Oklahoma's attorney general pushes U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider the McGirt decision

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturnits 2020 McGirt ruling, which changed how criminal law has been practiced around here for the past 100 years. On a 5-4 vote, the high court determined that Oklahoma lacks jurisdiction in serious criminal cases involving Native American...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Atlantic

Criminal-Justice Reformers Chose the Wrong Slogan

After George Floyd’s murder, when sweeping criminal-justice reforms seemed more possible than ever, many Black Lives Matter activists and their allies settled on a rallying cry: “Defund the Police.”. That choice was a disaster. The slogan—shorthand for cutting spending on law enforcement and redirecting it toward social services, or, for...
Pennsylvania StateNBC Philadelphia

$5 Million for Wrongfully Convicted Exoneree, Willie Veasy, From Philly

Willie Veasy spent 27 years during the prime of his life in a Pennsylvania state prison for a crime he didn't commit. Pennsylvania does not provide wrongfully convicted exonerees like Veasy, of Philadelphia, any compensation for their false imprisonment, but the City of Philadelphia has been providing some relief. Veasy is getting $5 million through a settlement reached in May.
Public Healthtennesseestar.com

State Lawmakers Strip Four Democrat and Two Republican Governors’ Power After Overreach During COVID-19 Pandemic

State legislatures in six states limited their governors’ emergency powers wielded during the COVID-19 pandemic, arguing executives have overextended their authority. As of June 2021, lawmakers in 46 states have introduced legislation stripping governors of certain emergency powers, according to USA Today. Legislatures justified their actions as necessary to restore a balance between the branches of state government, pointing to examples of executive overreach and the centralization of power in the hands of governors.
Duval County, FLfloridaphoenix.com

Court throws out wrongful conviction of Duval man imprisoned 7 years

A Duval County man wrongfully convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison for a 2013 armed robbery must get a new trial, an appellate court has ruled. Dustin Duty, a client of the Innocence Project of Florida and Miami Law Innocence Clinic, has been in prison for seven years. He is incarcerated at Marion Correctional Institution in Marion County.

Comments / 0

Community Policy