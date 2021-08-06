Maximizing Your Staycation

Did the summer fly by without you having the chance to take a much-needed vacation? The last year and a half have been tough for everyone, and it’s important that you take time off to have some fun. If you didn’t get around to planning a getaway, then there’s no reason you can’t have a staycation. Taking a few days off at home can be just what you need. Follow these tips to make sure your last-minute staycation leaves you feeling relaxed and rejuvenated.