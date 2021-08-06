Maximizing Your Staycation

The allure: An Islamorada mainstay since 1946, this 27-acre private estate continues to enchant travelers with accommodations like its spacious Lodge suites (with open-air balconies and outdoor soaking tubs), its 1,400-square-foot oceanfront Islamorada Suite—and, now, its secluded luxury casitas. The one- and two-bedroom villas (the latter tops out at 2,100 square feet) have large furnished porches, full kitchens, bathrooms with rain showers, and butler service. Customers have access to two family pools, one adults-only lap pool, two tiki bars, three restaurants (award-winning Atlantic’s Edge for steak and seafood; Mia Cucina for Italian cuisine; and Nikai Sushi Bar for Japanese favorites), Camp Cheeca (for kids), a full menu of watersports rentals, a spa with seven treatment rooms, a nine-hole executive golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus, six tennis courts—and the resort’s famed 525-foot-long wooden fishing pier.
