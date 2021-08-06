Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Horoscopes Aug. 6, 2021: Vera Farmiga, be the pillar of strength

By Eugenia Last
Oroville Mercury-Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Vera Farmiga, 48; Geri Halliwell, 49; M. Night Shyamalan, 51; Michelle Yeoh, 59. Happy Birthday: Distance yourself from inconsistency and people who are erratic or disruptive or who take you for granted. Build an environment conducive to success and happiness. Be the pillar of strength. Strive for perfection, reach your goal and make decisions that encourage others to stand by your side and support your efforts. The decisions you make will change your life for years to come. Your numbers are 9, 14, 22, 28, 31, 39, 45.

www.orovillemr.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geri Halliwell
Person
Michelle Yeoh
Person
Vera Farmiga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horoscope#Linkedin#Fitness#Aries#Leo#Eugenialast Com#Twitter Facebook Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
LifestyleElite Daily

Friday The 13th Could Be Dark And Challenging For 3 Zodiac Signs

I don’t know about you, but sometimes, the universe totally and unequivocally freaks me out. I hear about a foreboding transit in astrology and I start planning my defenses. Sometimes, I’ll even postpone a vacation just because I realized it’ll take place during Mercury retrograde. It might sound ridiculous, but it gives me a sense of control knowing what type of energy I should avoid. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst Friday the 13th 2021 — Scorpio, Capricorn, and Pisces — you might want to start rescheduling things.
LifestyleSHAPE

Your August 2021 Horoscope for Health, Love, and Success

For many, August feels like summer's final act — those last few glowy, sunshine-laden, sweat-inducing weeks before students head back to class and Labor Day arrives. Technically, the summer season goes until the Fall Equinox on September 22; however, the shift to prioritizing preparation and organization over Leo-loved play and pleasure begins to take hold when Virgo season kicks in on August 22.
LifestyleThought Catalog

What Each Zodiac Lies About The Most

You lie about whether or not you’re fine. You pretend everything is okay even when you’re dying inside. You lie about why you can’t make it to parties and work functions. You make up excuses so you can stay home alone. Gemini. You lie about your past. You don’t want...
LifestyleThought Catalog

What Each Zodiac Sign Will Learn In August 2021

You’ll learn self-discipline. You’ll work your ass off to get where you want to go. You’ll learn patience. Good things take time. You can’t fast forward to the future. You’ll learn self-love. You’ll start to see beauty in yourself that was invisible before. Cancer. You’ll learn not to jump to...
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

These Are The 9 Best Zodiac Pairs For Marriage, So Go Put A Ring On It

When you think about astrological compatibility, it might be in terms of dating or sexual chemistry. In other words, usually, the short-term. But as it turns out, the stars also have plenty of advice to offer when it comes to long-term compatibility, and in particular the best zodiac pairs for marriage. And while short-term and long-term compatibility might share some common qualities — like whether or not your personality types work well together, along with emotional and sexual harmony — marriage compatibility takes additional factors into consideration. For example, for signs to be compatible for marriage, they need to have shared elements, like values, goals, and preferred lifestyle, since you'll be sharing a life together.
LifestyleElite Daily

The Struggle Will Be So Real For These 3 Zodiac Signs Throughout August

August is here, the sun is shining, the pool is warm, and the sky is blue. What could go wrong? Well, as it turns out... a lot. When the weather is perfect and you’re constantly being inundated with “fun” and you’re still not having a good time, it can definitely make you feel even worse. The sun may be in vibrant, glowing, and gregarious Leo, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to make all your problems go away. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of August 2021, you may be feeling the summertime sadness.
Beauty & Fashionpghcitypaper.com

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY: Aug. 12-18

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22):. According to Leo author Guy de Maupassant, "We are in the habit of using our eyes only with the memory of what people before us have thought about the things we are looking at." That's too bad. It causes us to miss a lot of life's richness. In fact, said de Maupassant, "There is an element of the unexplored in everything. The smallest thing contains a little of what is unknown." Your assignment in the next two weeks, Leo, is to take his thoughts to heart. In every experience, engage "with enough attention to find an aspect of it that no one has ever seen or spoken of." You are in a phase when you could discover and enjoy record-breaking levels of novelty.
Lifestyleqcnerve.com

Horoscope | What’s Your Sign Saying This Week?

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) You face the possibility of raising your relationship to another level. However, your partner might demand that you make promises for which you’re not sure you’re ready. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) As changes continue, expect things to get a little more hectic...
LifestyleCosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

Our resident tarot expert Kerry Ward breaks down what’s in the cards for you this week.ou don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
LifestyleThought Catalog

Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For August 2021

August is going to be a potent time for Fire and Fixed signs. Once again, we will experience the Fixed square energy, since the Sun and New Moon will be in Leo. However, it will be a month with some smoother moments with many planets forming a stellium in Virgo, making us all more motivated to work and achieve success. The New Moon in Leo on the 8th will allow us to dream big, even if Saturn’s opposition adds some conflict. Venus enters Libra on the 16th, bringing magic, since Venus is at home in this sign. With The Full Moon in Aquarius on the 22nd, we will be reevaluating lessons from earlier this year as the themes from Saturn are intensified with this second Aquarius Moon. Virgo season begins on the same day as well, pushing us to move ahead and prioritize our routines. And things cool off with Mercury going from exalted Virgo to Libra on the 30th. Our communication patterns will be more focused on partnerships and diplomacy. This month has a lot of things to offer and lots of opportunities for new beginnings. It’s all about how brave we feel to step out of our comfort zone.
LifestyleHello Magazine

Your weekly horoscope revealed for 9 to 15 August

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below... If it's proving hard to tick your boxes early in the week, put it down to Neptune's chaotic smog which soon dissipates revealing a growing sense of anticipation about your world becoming larger and more interesting. You realise your turnaround is a feat of perception, rather than task driven.
LifestylePosted by
The Oregonian

Horoscope for Aug. 8, 2021: Aries, is it really love?; Pisces, don’t be your own worst enemy

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Meagan Good was born in Panorama City, Calif., on this day in 1981. This birthday star’s film rsum includes roles in “Monster Hunter,” “Shazam!” and “A Boy. A Girl. A Dream.” She starred in the 2021 TV movie “Death Saved My Life,” and she has appeared on episodes of “Prodigal Son,” “Star” and “Code Black.” Good will next reprise a previous role in the upcoming sequel “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.”
LifestylePosted by
StyleCaster

The Most Introverted Zodiac Signs Def Want To Stay In Tonight

We all know them. They’re the work-from-home warriors, the “quiet friends,” the ones who rejoice at cancelled plans—introverts! In my astrological dabbling, I’ve discovered an interesting pattern: There are three zodiac signs in particular that are the most introverted, each in their own cosmically-unique way. In a world that often pressures people to be social, being introverted can be frustrating and confusing. We’re told that we have to talk with people we don’t know in order to advance our careers (“networking” is exhausting), and that we have to be social to feel fulfilled (even though one-on-one hangs are often waaaay comfier)....
CelebritiesWillits News

Horoscopes Aug. 11, 2021: Chris Hemsworth, push to get things done on time

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Alyson Stoner, 28; Chris Hemsworth, 38; Sophie Okonedo, 53; Hulk Hogan, 68. Happy Birthday: Push to get things done on time. Your word is only as good as your actions. Consider making necessary changes that encourage more opportunities as the year progresses. A tactical approach to how you handle friends, relatives, money and peers will pay off if you maintain structure and consistency when building a solid base. A creative or physical outlet will ease stress. Your numbers are 8, 14, 22, 28, 31, 39, 42.
LifestylePosted by
The Oregonian

Horoscope for Aug. 11, 2021: Cancer, be clear, concise; Aquarius, do what you promised

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Chris Messina was born in Northport, N.Y., on this day in 1974. This birthday star portrayed Danny Castellano on the TV sitcom “The Mindy Project” from 2012 to 2017. He has also appeared on episodes of “The Sinner,” “The Newsroom” and “Damages.” On the big screen, Messina’s film work includes roles in “Birds of Prey,” “The True Adventures of Wolfboy” and “Live by Night.” Messina has two children with his wife, producer Jennifer Todd.
Lifestylecreators.com

Thoughts Under the Lover's Moon

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It will be up to you to cast a certain role. Avoid the comfortable trap of merely filling the slot with someone you know. Choose the one with the right accomplishments to earn the position. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). An adoring supporter will pay more attention...
LifestylePosted by
StyleCaster

Taurus, Your August Horoscope Proves Your Crush Isn’t What It Seems

This is a major month for you, so brace yourself! Your Taurus August 2021 horoscope begins with so much change—and things really hit the fan by August 8. This is when the New Moon in Leo will catapult your deeply personal fourth house into the future, encouraging you to create the home that you’ve always imagined for yourself. Don’t sacrifice your most heartfelt needs for the demands of your career and family. You have every right to call the shots!
LifestyleThought Catalog

The Reminder Each Zodiac Needs About Love And Relationships

Your heart is more resilient than you think. It might hurt now, but it will heal. You shouldn’t walk away at the first sign of trouble. But you shouldn’t stay if you’re the only one trying to fix problems, either. Gemini. Love doesn’t get easier as you get older. You...

Comments / 0

Community Policy