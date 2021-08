Week four of the 2021 racing season at Saratoga Race Course beginning August 4 will contain a baker’s dozen of stakes races, 8 of which are graded. The Grade I Whitney with a purse of $1,000,000 is the highlight of the week and will be run Saturday, August 7. Friday, August 6 will see the inductions of the Class of 2020 and 2021 in the National Racing Museum and Hall of Fame at a ceremony that will be live streamed to the public at 10:30 a.m. A Grade II race honoring the National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame will be contested later Friday afternoon on the grass at a mile for three-year-olds.