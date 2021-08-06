New Metroid Dread gameplay features a first look at the Chozos

343 Industries has confirmed an unexpected gameplay feature that fans looking forward to the upcoming Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC game have been getting excited about over on Twitter, Reddit, and elsewhere. More specifically, 343 Industries has confirmed that at release Halo Infinite will have an adjustable FOV slider on not just PC, but console as well. As console players will know, an adjustable FOV slider is a popular feature that they often miss out on as it's often a PC-only feature, which is why the feature being available no matter the platform is noteworthy.