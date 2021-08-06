Cancel
New Metroid Dread gameplay features a first look at the Chozos

By Hope Bellingham
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new clip of was released online before it was quickly removed from the official Japanese Nintendo Twitter account. An unlisted video hosted on the Japanese Nintendo YouTube account called: “[Metroid Dread] A scale of fear Part 1” has started doing the rounds online. The 30-second long video appears to be new footage of the upcoming game which features recreated scenes from Metroid 2: Return of Samus and appearances from series regulars Chozos.

