New The Witcher season 2 teaser confirms which story the premiere will adapt

By Molly Edwards
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 6 days ago
A new The Witcher season 2 teaser has confirmed the second series' premiere will adapt Andrzej Sapkowski's short story A Grain of Truth. Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich revealed the news in the video. "I am so excited that in season 2 we get to bring one of my favorite short stories to life," she said. "It's been the worst kept secret that we've had, but we are adapting A Grain of Truth for the opening of our season 2 of The Witcher."

