New The Witcher season 2 teaser confirms which story the premiere will adapt

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich revives the widely popular novel series by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski in the fantasy drama television series ‘The Witcher.’ Brooding, ambient, and fraught with magical perils, the series takes the audience to the moorland of a medieval-inspired region called “The Continent.” Moving back and forth in timelines, the series explores the intertwined fates of legendary monster slayer Geralt of Rivia and Cintra’s crown princess Ciri. The Netflix series was received positive reviews from fans and critics due to its dark ambiance, subversive humor, and its blood-drenched fantasy world. Critics especially praised famed actor Henry Cavill’s portrayal of Geralt of Rivia. Following the cliffhanger finale of the first season, fans must be rooting to see the second installment at the earliest. If you are scoring the ends of the internet for the second season, allow us to keep you posted.