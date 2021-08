Director David Lowery has spoken about his upcoming movie Peter Pan & Wendy – and made a surprising comparison to a certain Leonardo DiCaprio movie. "I hesitate to use the word grounded because it has fairies and flying children in it," Lowery revealed to The Kingcast podcast (via ComicBook.com). "But when I went to talk to the studio about it I was like 'What if we stay true to the original material, remove the problematic elements of both the novel and the animated film of course, but then treat it like The Revenant. What if we made The Revenant with flying kids?' And they were into it.