We all love to keep our cars clean and shiny, investing in car care products as we keep up with all the maintenance. But today we’re talking about investing in car care stocks, as now could be a great time to do it. Before jumping in I’ll preface that I’m not a stock trader nor a financial advisor, so if you choose to invest and this all blows up, don’t come crying to me. It’s your fault for listening to some guy on the internet.