Self-advocacy is the single most impactful skill for college students with ADHD and learning disabilities (LD), and it’s also seldom taught in middle or high school. When children, adolescents, and young adults with ADHD learn and use the skills of self-advocacy — a set of behaviors to communicate that they are capable and competent, and willing to take on challenges — they almost always do better in school, in social activities, and eventually in the workplace. It’s among any student’s most powerful and effective tools because it unlocks barriers to learning and encourages independent success. It’s also fairly easy to teach and learn.