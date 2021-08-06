Computop certified according to ISO-27001

Australia-based payments company Azupay has launched PayID, a real-time payment option on Australia’s New Payments Platform (NPP) to integrate with Xero. Small businesses using Xero can now display a PayID on their invoices and receive payment in seconds. Azupay uses the NPP to enable businesses to accept payments in real-time, without the need for their customers to enter card details, BSB and account numbers or a separate password every time a payment is made PayID, powered by Azupay is the first example of the NPP being used as part of a large-scale accounting solution and will transform how businesses get paid.