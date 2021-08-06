Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Computop certified according to ISO-27001

thepaypers.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComputop has elected to be certified according to ISO-27001, proving its security with the ISO 27001 certificate and being a PCI-certified network operator. In terms of data security, the ISO 27001 certification goes beyond the PCI-DSS certificate that is required for processing credit cards. The ISO 27001 certificate is an internationally recognised information security management system. Based on the 114 standards of the certificate, a number of measures have been implemented that strengthen data security in Computop. In addition, regular audits ensure that the system is constantly improved ensuring that the requirements of ISO 27001 are permanently met.

thepaypers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card#Mobile Devices#Iso#Iso 27001#Pci#Iso 27001#Pos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
Related
Softwarethepaypers.com

Mastercard, Penny Software to improve B2B payments

Mastercard has partnered with digital procurement software platform Penny Software to introduce Mastercard Track Business Payment Service across Saudi Arabia and the greater MENA region, according to Zacks. The utilisation of the Mastercard Track solution will enable Penny Software to offer an improved procurement solution to its customers, which will...
Softwarethepaypers.com

IDnow launches automated identity verification for highly regulated use cases

IDnow, a European Platform-as-a-Service provider for identity verification, has announced plans to expand its automated solution AutoIdent for additional highly regulated use cases. These cases include areas regulated by the Anti Money Laundering Act (AML/GwG), such as banks and financial service providers. IDnow AutoIdent is an AML Act compliant identity...
Softwareaithority.com

Mediaocean Completes Integration Of Cloud-Based Media Finance Solutions With Microsoft Dynamics 365

Omnichannel Advertising Platform Connects to Customer ERPs to Deliver End-to-End Financial Functions with Enhanced Automation, Efficiency, and Accuracy. Mediaocean, the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, announced the completion of its integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft’s widely used ERP and business platform. This new integration is part of Mediaocean’s expanded cloud-based financial management and bill-pay capabilities, including additional ERP integrations enabled through an open API suite.
thepaypers.com

Nok Nok Labs, CompoSecure join forces to develop digital ID cards

Nok Nok Labs has signed a strategic collaborative partnership with premium financial payments card provider CompoSecure Holdings. The aim of this agreement is to develop digital ID card for online activity and payments, based on the FIDO protocol. CompoSecure provides the Arculus platform – a platform currently in beta testing – to help make cryptocurrency trading secure for consumers without high-tech backgrounds, and Nok Nok’s solution will provide easy-to-use authentication, using biometrics or a physical token as a second factor.
Cell Phonesthepaypers.com

TreviPay launches mobile app for B2B customers

US-based fintech TreviPay has announced the release of its one-click mobile payments app for B2B buyers. The TreviPay mobile app is meant to allow merchants to offer a mobile app payment experience to their pre-approved B2B credit customers. The app allows buyers to access their buy-now-pay-later (BNPL)/trade financing in-store via an intuitive mobile app, eliminating the need and fraud risk of issuing multiple credit cards to numerous purchasers within the organization. Additionally, merchants can offer instant, digital invoicing within the app to provide their B2B buyers with a simpler experience versus paper receipts and manual invoicing.
Technologythepaypers.com

Itau upgrades iti to anticipate Open Finance in Brazil

Iti, Itau Unibanco's free digital account, has released a feature that anticipates the Brazilian Open Finance coming into operation: the balance aggregator, according to decisionreport.com.br. The functionality allows users to view, in an integrated way, how much money they have in different accounts at Itau. Now, it will be available...
Businessthepaypers.com

LHV Bank, Nets extends their partnership in Estonia, add issuing services in UK

LHV Bank and payment services provider Nets have extended their partnership in Estonia, while adding new issuing services for LHV’s British subsidiary, LHV UK Limited. Via this extended partnership, Nets will continue to deliver full acquiring services for LHV in Estonia, including terminal rental, payment authorisations and clearing, ecommerce capabilities, dispute management and fraud prevention.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

TESTD Announces Achieving ISO Certifications For Electronic Health Records System

MIAMI, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TESTD Inc., a blockchain-based company that produces electronic health records software, has announced that TESTD has achieved ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 27001:2013, and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certifications for quality control, reliability, and privacy. Medical records software system that is secure, dependable, and maintains privacy has achieved...
Cell PhonesTechRadar

ManageEngine Mobile Device Manager Plus MDM review

ManageEngine Mobile Device Manager Plus provides comprehensive mobile and desktop management across multiple operating systems. On-premises and cloud options are available. If you're looking for a way to remotely manage, audit, and generally administer mobile devices across your organization, a Mobile Device Management suite is recommended. Intended for varying levels of control – depending on purpose – of phones, tablets, and often laptops and other portables, MDM options are plentiful, with offerings from most major software providers.
Technologyatlantanews.net

SlashNext Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Attestation

Meeting all five Trust Service Principles (TSPs), SlashNext is posed to deliver customer confidence and strengthen its position as the industry-leading real-time AI phishing defense service. PLEASANTON, CA - August 10, 2021 - SlashNext, the authority on human hacking and a leading provider of real-time anti-phishing and incident response solutions,...
NFLTechRadar

Harbortouch point of sale (POS) review

A popular POS system provider with top-notch customer service. Accepts all major credit/debit cards, EMV chip cards, EBT transactions, and NFC contactless payments. Harbortouch POS system is ideal for fast, secure, payment processing in any industry that prides itself on speed and accuracy. Your point of sale system should help you round of an excellent customer experience and empower the customer to pay as they desire, not as the POS system dictates.
thepaypers.com

SmartStream launches continuous streaming of reconciliations solution based on AI

SmartStream Technologies, a financial Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM) solutions provider, has launched SmartStream Air Version 4. The solution provides the continuous streaming of reconciliations using AI cloud-native technology. The new version will manage large volumes of data in a variety of non-standard formats and structures, it will check for accuracy and completeness on a continuous basis, without the need to reload unmatched items, according to the official press release.
SoftwareComputer Weekly

Yellowfin cans (embeds) contextual analytics BI for developers

Yellowfin outlines five progressive stages of development for achieving enhanced functionality and analytical value; from building the minimal viable product through data exports, basic reporting, standalone dashboards and reporting modules, to full scale advanced contextual analytics capability, with built in dashboards, sophisticated automated analysis and the inclusion of blended analytics and bi-directional workflows, with very high analytical value for users.
Economythepaypers.com

Azupay integrates with Xero to launch real-time payment solution for SMBs

Australia-based payments company Azupay has launched PayID, a real-time payment option on Australia’s New Payments Platform (NPP) to integrate with Xero. Small businesses using Xero can now display a PayID on their invoices and receive payment in seconds. Azupay uses the NPP to enable businesses to accept payments in real-time, without the need for their customers to enter card details, BSB and account numbers or a separate password every time a payment is made PayID, powered by Azupay is the first example of the NPP being used as part of a large-scale accounting solution and will transform how businesses get paid.
Retailthepaypers.com

Biometric authentication, contactless payments to continue to rise post-pandemic, study shows

Juniper Research has published a whitepaper titled, `Cash is No Longer King: How Contactless Payments are Becoming the Norm`, showing a rise in biometric authentication and contactless payments post-COVID-19. The paper from Juniper Research notes that bricks-and-mortar retailers are now under pressure to provide increasingly frictionless shopping experiences. Consumers have...
Softwarethepaypers.com

Airbase now integrates with Intuit QuickBooks Desktop

US-based Airbase, a spend management platform for companies from founding to IPO, has announces a native integration with Intuit QuickBooks Desktop. The combination delivers an automated connection between company spend and the general ledger. This announcement adds to the list of GL integrations available with Airbase, including QuickBooks Online and Xero, plus NetSuite and Sage Intacct ERPs.
Personal Financethepaypers.com

TNM Mpamba, Mastercard team up for virtual payment solution

Mobile money service provider TNM Mpamba has announced its launch of a Mastercard virtual payment solution, IBS Intelligence reports. This solution aims to enable TNM Mpamba mobile money wallet customers to make seamless local and international ecommerce transactions. The launch is also expected to facilitate financial inclusion and improve access to the digital economy.
biometricupdate.com

Nok Nok Labs brings FIDO authentication to digital ID card for online services and payments

Nok Nok Labs has formed a strategic collaborative partnership with CompoSecure Holdings, a premium financial payments card provider to develop digital ID card for online activity and payments, based on the FIDO protocol. CompoSecure provides the Arculus platform to help make cryptocurrency trading simpler and more secure for consumers without...
Economythepaypers.com

LEAD Consult, additiv to support embedded wealth implementation

Business and IT consulting services provider LEAD Consult has partnered with additiv to meet the growing demand for wealth management services embedded into context relevant user-journeys. The collaboration with additiv, a SaaS and embedded finance provider to the wealth management industry, comes in response to the increasing need for hybrid...

Comments / 0

Community Policy