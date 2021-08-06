Nothing to smile about: Appeals court frowns on UM/UIM claim

A Wapiti man convicted of first degree murder had his appeal denied by the state’s top court. In an unanimous decision issued by the Wyoming Supreme Court on Aug. 4, the justices ruled the Park County District Court did not abuse its discretion in admitting certain evidence, nor did it elicit improper opinion testimony from a forensic pathologist in the prosecution of Wapiti man Dennis Klingbeil. Klingbeil was found guilty for first degree murder after a 4 ½ day jury trial in August 2019. A few months later, Judge Bill Simpson sentenced him to life in prison without chance for parole. The Supreme Court affirmed this decision.