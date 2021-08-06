Cancel
Nothing to smile about: Appeals court frowns on UM/UIM claim

By Kelly Caplan
milawyersweekly.com
 6 days ago

Communications with opposing counsel don’t have to be stuffy and stilted, but they should be professional. Inserting a “tongue-in-cheek” query in an otherwise serious email chain probably isn’t the best idea, as one attorney found.

