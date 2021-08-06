Big questions for Buffalo Sabres going forward

Butcher and a 2022 fifth-round pick were traded by the Devils to the Sabres in exchange for future considerations Wednesday. Butcher only appeared in 23 games with the Devils last season, picking up 11 points while averaging 19:02 of ice time per contest. He's making $3.73 million per year, and New Jersey needed to open up cap space to facilitate the signing of Dougie Hamilton, hence the lack of return for the Devils in this deal. Butcher will likely have a prominent role with Buffalo in 2021-22, but he may struggle to produce offensively on a rebuilding Sabres squad.