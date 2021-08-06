Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Big questions for Buffalo Sabres going forward

By Dan Miner
Posted by 
Buffalo Business First
Buffalo Business First
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The pandemic was a cataclysm for NHL teams. The Buffalo Sabres don't have much to fall back on.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Buffalo Business First

Buffalo Business First

Buffalo, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

The Buffalo Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/buffalo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Buffalo Sabres
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLYardbarker

Teams Dropping Out, Jack Eichel Trade Down to Two Clubs

Elliotte Friedman provided some updates on the latest trade chatter when it comes to Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel. Noting that things have been a little quiet on the Eichel trade front with all the talk of the NHL Expansion Draft, Friedman says teams are actually pulling away from discussions with the Buffalo Sabres and there aren’t a lot of teams left for Sabres GM Kevyn Adams to negotiate with.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Draft History – 5th Pick Overall

Welcome to a brand new series here at The Hockey Writers called “Road to the Draft.” In this series, our draft contributors will count down from 32nd overall all the way to first overall and revisit each player taken with that pick between 2010 and 2021. The focus of the...
NHLchatsports.com

Devils send Will Butcher, 5th round pick to Buffalo Sabres

The New Jersey Devils have been busy on Wednesday, the first day of free agency, and decided to make a trade to go with some of their signings. They traded LHD Will Butcher along with a fifth round pick in the 2022 NHL draft to the Buffalo Sabres for future considerations.
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Carter scores career-high 4 goals, Penguins beat Sabres 8-4

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jeff Carter scored a career-high four goals and the Pittsburgh Penguins moved back into first place in the crowded East Division with an 8-4 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. The 36-year-old Carter, acquired from Los Angeles at the trade deadline, beat Michael Houser three...
NHLCBS Sports

Sabres' Will Butcher: Traded to Buffalo

Butcher and a 2022 fifth-round pick were traded by the Devils to the Sabres in exchange for future considerations Wednesday. Butcher only appeared in 23 games with the Devils last season, picking up 11 points while averaging 19:02 of ice time per contest. He's making $3.73 million per year, and New Jersey needed to open up cap space to facilitate the signing of Dougie Hamilton, hence the lack of return for the Devils in this deal. Butcher will likely have a prominent role with Buffalo in 2021-22, but he may struggle to produce offensively on a rebuilding Sabres squad.
NHLCBS Sports

Sabres' Mark Pysyk: Back in Buffalo

Pysyk signed a one-year, $900,000 contract with the Sabres on Wednesday. Pysyk found little success with the Stars last year, posting just four points in 36 contests in a limited role. The 29-year-old began his NHL career in Buffalo, where he spent four seasons before joining the Panthers. Pysyk will likely see bottom-four minutes with the Sabres, although he also has experience as a bottom-six forward.
NHLCBS Sports

Sabres' Ryan MacInnis: Buffalo bound

MacInnis signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Sabres on Friday. MacInnis will likely compete for a fourth-line role in Buffalo. He appeared in 26 games with the Blue Jackets over the past two seasons, totaling a paltry one assist without a goal.
NHLCBS Sports

Sabres' Jimmy Schuldt: Heads east to Buffalo

Schuldt signed a one-year deal with the Sabres for $750,000 on Wednesday. Schuldt has only seen action in one NHL game, which came with the Golden Knights in the 2018-19 season (he did register an assist in that lone contest). If he's going to be a fringe NHL player, he'll have a much better chance with the rebuilding Sabres than with the contending Golden Knights.
NHLWKBW-TV

Buffalo Sabres sign defenseman Ethan Prow to a one-year contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced the team signed defenseman Ethan Prow to a one-year contract worth $750,000. The 28-year-old Prow has appeared in 215 career AHL games tallying 116 points. He was selected to the AHL All-Star Game in 2018-19. He played in 26 games last season...
NHLWKBW-TV

Former Buffalo Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark signs with Boston Bruins

BOSTON (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres will have a new starting goalie next season. Former Buffalo Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark has signed with the Atlantic Division rival Boston Bruins. Ullmark, who turns 28 on Saturday, has played 117 games with the Sabres since 2015, with a 50-47-13 record, a 2.78...
NHLwesb.com

Sabres Add Forward John Hayden To 1-Year Deal

The Buffalo Sabres made another free agent signing yesterday afternoon, inking forward John Hayden to a one-year deal worth the veteran league minimum of $750,000. Hayden comes over from the Arizona Coyotes, where he spent this past season playing 29 games mainly in a fourth line checking role. The 6-foot-3, 223-pound winger was able to net two goals and add three assists for five points in the desert.
NHLWKBW-TV

Buffalo Sabres sign veteran goalie Craig Anderson to one-year, $750,000 contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres added a goalie with plenty of veteran experience, signing 40-year-old Craig Anderson to a one-year, $750,000 contract. Anderson has played 18 seasons in the NHL, mostly with the Ottawa Senators, totaling 652 games with a 291-252-69 record, a career 2.84 goals against average, and a .913 save percentage.
NHLwesb.com

Sabres Acquire 2 Goalies, 1 Defenseman, And Former Buffalo 1st Rounder

After losing both Linus Ullmark to the Boston Bruins and Carter Hutton to the Arizona Coyotes, Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams finally got his goaltenders late last night with the signings of NHL veterans Craig Anderson and Aaron Dell. Anderson spent parts of 10 seasons with the Ottawa Senators...
NHLYardbarker

Eichel’s Agent Issues Damning Statement on Forward’s Status w/ Sabres

Things took an ugly turn in Buffalo on Friday. A situation everyone knew was already tense, Buffalo Sabres’ GM Kevyn Adams said the team would welcome Jack Eichel back to the team if a trade couldn’t be facilitated. Based on a statement released by Eichel’s agent in response, it sure sounds like there’s absolutely no way Eichel is open to returning.
NHLchatsports.com

Coyotes sign former Buffalo Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton

The Arizona Coyotes have reportedly agreed to terms on a one-year contract with former Buffalo Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton. According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, Hutton’s contract with Arizona is a one-way deal worth $750,000. Hutton, 35, spent the last three seasons playing with the Buffalo Sabres. In 94 games with...
NHLFlorida Times-Union

Icemen coach Jason Christie leaves; to join NHL's Buffalo Sabres as assistant

Jacksonville Icemen head coach Jason Christie, the only coach the hockey franchise has known in its four years on the First Coast, is leaving the team to take an assistant coach role in the National Hockey League with the Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres confirmed the hire Thursday. NHL Network's Kevin...

Comments / 0

Community Policy