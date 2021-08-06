Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

BRV Schools name new superintendent

By TRAVIS WEIK editor@thecouriertimes.com
Courier-Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt its July 12 meeting, the Blue River Valley School Board named Trent McCormick as the new superintendent for Blue River Valley Schools. In a message to the BRV community, McCormick said he is excited to be the next superintendent of schools. “It is an honor to follow in the...

www.thecouriertimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Wrestling#Brv Schools#Blue River Valley Schools#Viking#Twitter#Supttmccormick#Delta High School#Yorktown High School#Ball State University#B S#Bwq#Tigers#Usa Wrestling#Kids Cadet Division#Ft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Army
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta Public Schools names 7 new principals

Seven Atlanta schools have new principals. Atlanta Public Schools appointed three new leaders as well as four interim principals for the 2021-2022 year, which begins Thursday. Superintendent Lisa Herring announced the positions at a Monday board meeting. “A special congratulations and welcome to our new principals and interim principals as...
Kentucky Statewdrb.com

JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio named Kentucky Superintendent of the Year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio has been recognized as Kentucky Superintendent of the Year by the Kentucky Association of School Administrators. Pollio accepted the award during KASA's annual leadership conference at the Galt House in downtown Louisville Friday morning. The annual award is...
Gwinnett County, GASouthern Poverty Law Center

SPLC to Gwinnett County’s New School Superintendent: Prioritize School Discipline Reform

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. – Today, the Gwinnett County Board of Education voted to name Calvin J. Watts as the new superintendent of Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS), Georgia’s largest and most diverse school district. He will assume the role amid calls from parents and community groups like Gwinnett SToPP to reform the district’s school disciplinary practices that disproportionately impact Black students and students with disabilities.
Henry County, INCourier-Times

2022 Lilly Scholarship applications available now

The 2022 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship application is now available in Henry County through the Henry County Community Foundation. The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program (LECSP) will provide 143 scholarships statewide and one scholarship in Henry County. LECSP scholarships may be used for otherwise unreimbursed full tuition, required fees, and a special allocation of up to $900 per year.
Richmond, CArichmondconfidential.org

Q&A: new West Contra Costa schools superintendent discusses bias in teaching, returning to class, other topics

Kenneth “Chris” Hurst Sr. is the new leader of the West Contra Costa Unified School District, replacing Matthew Duffy, who led WCCUSD for five years. Before taking the job in May, Hurst was superintendent of the Othello School District in Othello, Washington, for five years, where he is credited with increasing graduation rates and decreasing overall student absences. Prior to his long career in education, he served 12 years in the U.S. Marine Corps. Following that, he received his doctorate in education at the University of Southern California in 2011. He holds a master’s degree in educational administration and a bachelor’s in mathematics from California State University San Marcos. He and his wife, Crystal, have two grown children. Hurst is the district’s 10th leader and its first non-interim African American superintendent.
Amsterdam, NYgasd.org

Rad named new Barkley Elementary School Principal

Nancy Rad is leaving her position as Community Schools Coordinator to become the new principal at Barkley Elementary School, the Greater Amsterdam School District has announced. She will begin in her new position on August 16, replacing Donna Decker who is retiring. “I am excited at the opportunity to unite...
Danville, KYAdvocate Messenger

Danville grad named as new school board member

The Danville Board of Education selected Esther Rugerio to fill the vacancy left by board member Troy McCowan when he resigned at the end of June to take a job out of the state. This appointment will be effective until the end of the term on Dec. 31, 2022. At...
Coon Rapids, MNhometownsource.com

Coon Rapids High School names new principal

A former Anoka Middle School assistant principal is taking the reins at Coon Rapids High School this school year. John Peña was named the new Coon Rapids principal in July. He has over 15 years of experience working as an administrator, all in the Anoka-Hennepin School District. Peña began his...
Educationthelakemurraynews.net

School District Five names new Director of Communications

Lexington-Richland School District Five has named Amanda Taylor the new Director of Communications for the district. Taylor was approved for the new post during a school board meeting on August 9. “I am thrilled and honored for the opportunity to serve as District Five’s Director of Communications,” Taylor said. “I...
EducationWTOP

DC schools chancellor offers student distancing, quarantining guidelines

The D.C. schools chancellor is offering parents a better idea of what to expect when it comes to social distancing and quarantining when class starts Aug. 30. As D.C. makes a push to get kids ages 12 and older vaccinated with incentives, such as scholarship money and prizes, the head of D.C. Public Schools, Dr. Lewis Ferebee, said the school system is taking a different posture toward social distancing this year than it did when the pandemic began.
Central, LAwbrz.com

Central welcomes students back to school

CENTRAL - Teachers and school officials in Central are preparing to welcome nearly 5,000 students to the first day of the 2021-2022 school year Thursday and Friday. Campuses have been cleaned, teachers and staff are masked, and classrooms are ready to accommodate students for the upcoming semester. As the new...
Calcutta, OHReview

Beaver Local pushes ahead with a normal school year

CALCUTTA — Despite growing concern over the COVID-19 delta variant, Beaver Local Schools is pushing ahead with a normal school year in order to give students the life experiences and daily education they’ve missed in the last year and a half. Superintendent Eric Lowe addressed the uncertainty of mask mandates...
Calcutta, OHMorning Journal

BL continues plans for normal school year

CALCUTTA — Despite growing concern over the COVID-19 delta variant, Beaver Local Schools is pushing ahead with a normal school year in order to give students the life experiences and daily education they’ve missed in the last year and a half. Superintendent Eric Lowe addressed the uncertainty of mask mandates...
Oregon StateWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Oregon law detracts from student success

Good education sets young people on a path toward a better career, bigger opportunities and a brighter future. Having an education system that creates a solid foundation for students to excel beyond high school is central to this aim. For this reason, Oregon’s recent legislation suspending reading, writing and math proficiency requirements hurts students more than it helps them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy