Wanda Jackson Fires ‘Two Shots’ As New Preview Of Her Final ‘Encore’

By Paul Sexton
udiscovermusic.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginal rock’n’roller Wanda Jackson has released another preview of her upcoming Encore album, to be released on August 20 on Big Machine Records/Blackheart Records. The new track is “Two Shots,” which like its predecessor, her country-tinged version of the Johnny Tillotson hit “That’s What Love Is,” features a rocking figurehead of a later generation, Joan Jett. She and her band the Blackhearts are frequent contributors to Encore.

www.udiscovermusic.com

