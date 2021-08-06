Wanda Jackson Fires ‘Two Shots’ As New Preview Of Her Final ‘Encore’
Original rock’n’roller Wanda Jackson has released another preview of her upcoming Encore album, to be released on August 20 on Big Machine Records/Blackheart Records. The new track is “Two Shots,” which like its predecessor, her country-tinged version of the Johnny Tillotson hit “That’s What Love Is,” features a rocking figurehead of a later generation, Joan Jett. She and her band the Blackhearts are frequent contributors to Encore.www.udiscovermusic.com
