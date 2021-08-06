What we can learn from how Olympians eat

Packed with valuable nutrients, the immature soybean is a healthy addition to any meal or snack. Here's how to eat more of it. Edamame isn't just a side dish at sushi restaurants. Widely available in both fresh and frozen varieties, edamame—the term used for an immature soybean still in its pod—is a nutritional powerhouse that's very good for you and makes a delicious addition to any meal. Find them shelled or in the shell and toss these tiny green soybeans into everything from soups to stir fries to your grazing board during cocktail hour (steam then sprinkle with flaky sea salt for *chef's kiss* perfection). You can even find freeze-dried edamame to munch on when you need a clean, crunchy snack. Here are all the nutritious reasons to keep a bag or two of edamame in the freezer at all times.