Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

‘Constantly stunning and invigorating’ – Paul Merton and Suki Webster on campervan touring

The Guardian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleW — ith more British people holidaying at home and accommodation at a premium, demand for motorhoming holidays has soared. Curious to find out what “vanlife” is like, earlier this summer comedians Suki Webster andPaul Merton, who have been married since 2009, took to the road for a new Channel 5 TV series, Motorhoming with Merton and Webster. Over six episodes, it follows their trips through England and Wales in a 7.3-metre RollerTeam Pegaso 740 motorhome, and also offers vanlife hacks, kit testing and a peek inside some of Britain’s best vans.

www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Merton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campervan#England And Wales#Big Hill#British#Channel 5 Tv#Rollerteam#Weston Super Mare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CelebritiesBBC

Storm Huntley thanks 'lucky stars' after bike accident

TV presenter Storm Huntley has urged cyclists to wear helmets after she was knocked down by a car on Monday. The co-host of Channel 5's Jeremy Vine show tweeted an image of her damaged helmet saying she was thankful it wasn't her skull that was cracked. Huntley was hit by...
AnimalsBBC

Rescued mule stabbed in face at Rye animal sanctuary

A mule that had been rescued from neglect has been stabbed in the face at an animal shelter. The ageing animal, named Tommy, was attacked in a field at Undercliff Pony Rescue in Rye, East Sussex, on Monday. Owner Sharon Baker said Tommy had been left with a "gaping great...
WorldOk Magazine

Princess Eugenie Was 'Mortified' By Husband Jack Brooksbank's Flirty Antics In Capri: 'His Behavior Came As A Shock'

Man overboard! New mom Princess Eugenie was humiliated by her husband Jack Brooksbank’s flirty antics during a ritzy bash off the Italian coast, an insider tells OK!. The 35-year-old was recently caught on camera frolicking with several bikini-clad models aboard a speedboat in Capri last month. Though he was on a work trip as a brand ambassador for Casamigos — the tequila label launched by George Clooney — he was seen exploring caves around the coast with former Glamour magazine editor Rachel Zalis (who is now Casamigos's global director) and Maria Buccellati, a model turned fashion ambassador.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Denise Van Outen enjoys Essex seaside staycation with the cutest pink beach hut

Denise Van Outen proves you don't need to head halfway across the country for the perfect staycation, as the star has been enjoying a sunny trip to a beach spot in her home county of Essex. The actress and presenter is spending some time on Mersea Island in North Essex with her partner and friends, and it looks like they're having a brilliant time.
Webster, NY13 WHAM

'Tis the season to be jolly in Webster

Webster, N.Y. — Christmas came early to Webster. On Thursday, the Webster Business Improvement District hauled out the holly for a yuletide summer parade. The fun also featured caroling, cookies, and ugly sweaters.
Rock MusicThe Quietus

Orchestra Of Constant Distress

Sweden's Orchestra Of Constant Distress return with their fourth album of pitch black noise rock. A marginal musical pleasure is when a lyric-free act are really good at titling their tracks, when they could have called them anything – some zany private joke, bland jumbles of colour or weather, numbers from one to whatever the closing song is. Orchestra Of Constant Distress, an instrumental quartet from Sweden, have had a great line in such things on their studio albums to date, Concerns being the fourth. The process seems inscrutable, because the music they play doesn’t lend itself to themes or generate clear emotions. Not that it’s mundane or pallid, more that it just wipes your mind through repetition, persistence, and force that’s as overtly rock’n’roll as it is anti that.
TV Showsdigitalspy.com

Celebrity MasterChef shocks with undercooked lamb

Celebrity MasterChef spoilers follow. Tonight (August 9) marked the first episode of 2021's Celebrity MasterChef, and some of the celebrities bit off more than they could chew. The stars competing were Hi-de-Hi! star Su Pollard, EastEnders actress Rita Simons, popstar-turned-West End performer Duncan James, Happy Mondays dancer Bez and comedian...
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Nick Knowles’ tips for decluttering and having a clearout

Four years ago, Nick Knowles moved from London to a tiny cottage in the countryside – and got rid of around 85% of his possessions. The TV personality and former journalist, 58, wanted to make space for more important things, “like planting a vegetable garden that my little six-year-old boy and I can grow sweetcorn and peas in”.
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

How to enjoy the summer holidays without going bankrupt

Let’s be honest. For parents with school-age children, the reality of this six-week summer break can be anything but breezy, especially when costs and work demands start ramping up. Nearly two-thirds of working parents with primary school-age children say they did do have sufficient childcare for the six-week school holidays,...
Musicbestclassicbands.com

Paul Carrack Previews New Studio Album, Sets Tour

British vocalist Paul Carrack, well known for his work with Mike + The Mechanics, Squeeze, and Ace, has announced a new studio album, One on One, coming September 17, 2021, via his own label Carrack-UK. Listen to several tracks below. The LP will be the eighteenth LP of Carrack’s career, and his first since 2018’s These Days.
Entertainmentstereoboard.com

Architects Reschedule For Those That Wish To Exist UK Arena Tour To May 2022

Architects have rescheduled their For Those That Wish To Exist Tour. The Brighton metalcore giants will now take over arenas in Leeds, Nottingham, Cardiff, Glasgow and London, where they'll play the iconic Alexandra Palace, between May 2 and 8. Following this, they'll play dates across Germany through to May 20, where they'll wrap things up Jahrhunderthalle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy