‘Constantly stunning and invigorating’ – Paul Merton and Suki Webster on campervan touring
W — ith more British people holidaying at home and accommodation at a premium, demand for motorhoming holidays has soared. Curious to find out what “vanlife” is like, earlier this summer comedians Suki Webster andPaul Merton, who have been married since 2009, took to the road for a new Channel 5 TV series, Motorhoming with Merton and Webster. Over six episodes, it follows their trips through England and Wales in a 7.3-metre RollerTeam Pegaso 740 motorhome, and also offers vanlife hacks, kit testing and a peek inside some of Britain’s best vans.www.theguardian.com
