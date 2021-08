We used to live in an age when banking was unbundled. Some services you did online, and some necessitated a visit to the branch. Doug Brown, president at NCR, told Karen Webster that we’re now in the age of the banking re-bundle, with a seismic shift in how banks envision the branch — and how customers use it. At the bank or the credit union, the branch can now be the hub, reinforcing the trust that 87 percent of consumers, as surveyed by PYMNTS, have placed in those institutions.