Warner Bros. Germany, Night Train Media Team for Ragnar Jónasson's 'Dark Iceland' Series Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

By Naman Ramachandran
Middletown Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarner Bros. International Television Production Germany (WBITVP Germany) has acquired the exclusive international rights to bestselling Icelandic author Ragnar Jónasson’s “Dark Iceland” series of crime novels and will co-produce with Herbert L. Kloiber’s Night Train Media. The “Dark Iceland” series comprises six novels — “Snowblind,” “Blackout,” “Rupture,” “Whiteout,” “Nightblind” and...

BusinessPosted by
Variety

Germany’s Night Train Media Grabs Majority Stake in Non-Scripted London Distributor BossaNova (EXCLUSIVE)

Former Tele München Group managing director Herbert Kloiber’s Night Train Media has taken a majority stake in London-based non-scripted distributor BossaNova as it looks to align its documentary and drama businesses. Under the deal, BossaNova — founded last year by non-scripted veterans Paul Heaney and Dina Subhani — will have access to an acquisition fund to fulfil the company’s mission of co-creating and co-funding projects by matching producers with the most relevant platforms and broadcasters: a clever model in the non-scripted arena that was popularized by Heaney at his former company, TCB Media Rights, which was sold to “Pooch Perfect” distributor...
TV & Videosseattlepi.com

BBC Studios, Applause Continue Partnership With 'Guilt' Indian Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

BBC Studios India and India’s Applause Entertainment are continuing their partnership with the Indian adaptation of British crime drama “Guilt.”. The as-yet-untitled drama will be directed by Shaad Ali (“Bunty Aur Babli”), whose adaptation of hit French series “Call My Agent,” also for Applause, is in the works. The six-part “Guilt” adaptation, in the Hindi language, will be headlined by Jaideep Ahlawat (Amazon’s “Paatal Lok”) and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub (Amazon’s “Tandav”). They will play brothers whose lives spin out of control when a tragic accident occurs. The cast also includes Tina Desai (“Sense8”), Shruti Seth (“Mentalhood”), Maya Alagh (“Adaalat”), Mugdha Godse (“Fashion”) and Satish Kaushik (“Kaagaz”).
Moviesfilmneweurope.com

Warner Bros World's Eater to Shoot in Slovakia

BRATISLAVA: The family fantasy film World's Eater / Požierač svetov directed by Tomáš Benčík and produced by Warner Bros. Studios (UK) will be shot in Slovakia in September 2021. Slavomír Jasaň's Jumpcat will be the Slovak service provider. A total of 22 shooting days are planned on location in the...
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Warner Bros. movies heading to HBO Max after 45-day theatrical window in 2022

While the movie theater experience remains on shaky ground, due to the rise of COVID-19 variants, one theater chain expects 2022 to be different. AMC Theaters announced today, per Variety, it struck a deal with Warner Bros, with the studio agreeing to a 45-day exclusive theatrical window for all of its major releases. After that, the movies will end up on HBO Max.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Warner Bros. Shares Box Art For Night of the Animated Dead

Warner Bros. Shares Box Art For Night of the Animated Dead. In 1968, George A. Romero redefined the zombie genre with Night of the Living Dead. Now, Warner Bros. Animation is taking Romero’s film and giving it a new remake in Night of the Animated Dead. While there isn’t a new trailer at the moment, Warner Bros. has debuted the box art for this release.
TV SeriesMiddletown Press

A24, Square Peg to Develop Adrian Tomine's 'The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist' as TV Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Square Peg and A24 are teaming to develop Adrian Tomine’s graphic memoir “The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist” for television as an animated series, Variety has learned exclusively. The memoir, first published in 2020, explores Tomine’s life through a series of autobiographical sketches. When a sudden medical incident lands Tomine...
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

Warner Bros.’ Night of the Animated Dead artwork and release date revealed

Last month, Warner Bros. Animation announced Night of the Animated Dead, a new adaptation of George A. Romero’s classic 1968 zombie horror, and now we have a look at the cover art for the Blu-ray release, along with a release date of September 21st on digital and October 5th on Blu-ray and DVD; check out the full details here…
ComicsLaredo Morning Times

Latin American Animation Powerhouse Ánima Launches Adult-YA Division, Unveils 'El Santos' Series Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

Leading Latin American animation studio Ánima has launched a dedicated adult-young adult division and announced that later this year it will begin production on “El Santos,” a serialized version of the company’s 2012 comic book-inspired feature “El Santos vs la Tetona Mendoza.”. The star-studded, landmark film established Ánima as not...
TV & Videosimdb.com

Mediawan Acquires Eytan Fox’s Series Project ‘The Rabbi,’ with Lior Ashkenazi Attached to Star (Exclusive)

Expansive Paris-based media group Mediawan has picked up international sales rights to the Jerusalem-set ultra-orthodox drama “The Rabbi,” which participates in this year’s Series Mania Forum at its Co-Pro Pitching Sessions. Abuses of power aren’t unique to any one nationality, gender, sexual orientation or religion. With “The Rabbi,” celebrated filmmaker...
BusinessMiddletown Press

ABC Signature Re-Ups Production Deal With Adam Ciralsky's P3 Media (EXCLUSIVE)

P3 Media is an intellectual property generator and incubator that is driven by the model of bringing IP engines in-house and churning out premium IP-driven content. Some of P3 Media’s projects in development with ABC Signature include an adaptation of Ciralsky’s Vanity Fair article “The Rise and Fall of Bitcoin Billionaire Arthur Hayes,” which Hulu bought the rights to after a competitive bidding war. It also has a limited series with Marshawn Lynch’s BeastMode Productions about finding justice for Black teen Terry Harrington, who was framed for the murder of a white police veteran. P3 Media was designed around Ciralsky’s catalog; Alex Foster (“The Voices”) helms development for P3.
TV & VideosRegister Citizen

Tinder Series 'Swipe Night' to Explore 'Gen-Z Whodunit' in Season 2 (EXCLUSIVE)

Dating app Tinder is expanding the scope of its original series “Swipe Night” for its second season, which is designed to engage users in a “Gen-Z whodunit.”. Following a successful first outing in 2019 — both in viewership and love matches — Tinder is adding more storytelling finesse to the series in its second outing as the digital brand experiments with narrative content to drive membership and usage.
MoviesMiddletown Press

Grasshopper Buys U.S. Rights to Sarajevo-Bound Antifascist Doc 'Landscapes of Resistance' (EXCLUSIVE)

Grasshopper Film has acquired Marta Popivoda’s “Landscapes of Resistance,” a feature-length documentary about a 97-year-old antifascist fighter that premiered in Rotterdam and will compete this week at the Sarajevo Film Festival, Variety can reveal. The deal covers U.S. non-theatrical and digital distributions rights. “Landscapes of Resistance” tells the story of...
MoviesMiddletown Press

Florence Pugh's Netflix Thriller 'The Wonder' Gets First Look, Begins Production in Ireland

Director Sebastián Lelio has commenced production on the Netflix film “The Wonder,” starring Florence Pugh, in Ireland. An adaptation of the acclaimed novel by Emma Donoghue, the film is set in the Irish Midlands in 1862. A psychological thriller inspired by the 19th century-phenomenon of the “fasting girls,” it follows 11-year-old Anna O’Donnell, who stops eating but remains miraculously alive and well, and an English nurse Lib Wright (Pugh), who is brought to her tiny village to observe. Tourists and pilgrims amass to witness the girl who is said to have survived without food for months.

