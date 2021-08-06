Warner Bros. Germany, Night Train Media Team for Ragnar Jónasson's 'Dark Iceland' Series Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

Former Tele München Group managing director Herbert Kloiber’s Night Train Media has taken a majority stake in London-based non-scripted distributor BossaNova as it looks to align its documentary and drama businesses. Under the deal, BossaNova — founded last year by non-scripted veterans Paul Heaney and Dina Subhani — will have access to an acquisition fund to fulfil the company’s mission of co-creating and co-funding projects by matching producers with the most relevant platforms and broadcasters: a clever model in the non-scripted arena that was popularized by Heaney at his former company, TCB Media Rights, which was sold to “Pooch Perfect” distributor...