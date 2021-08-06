Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Intel Working To Combine The Best Of CET + CFI Into "FineIBT"

phoronix.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntel security researchers have been working on implementing toolchain-optimized fine-grained Control Flow Integrity (CFI) support on top of Intel's hardware-based Control-flow Enforcement Technology (CET). By leveraging Intel CET, the Control-Flow Integrity overhead is much lower than the otherwise pure software/compiler-based approach. This Linux security improvement is being worked on under the name of FineIBT.

www.phoronix.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cet#Pure Software#Combination#Tech#Intel Cet#Clang Cfi#Llvm Clang
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Computerstechnave.com

Intel may be secretly working on Thunderbolt 5 with up to 80Gbps of speed

In this current age, most PC brand manufacturers are beginning to get rid of USB Type-A ports in favour of Thunderbolt ports on newer laptops. Thunderbolt ports have proven to be effective and fast in transferring but it doesn't stop there, an Intel executive recently just tweeted an image of the upcoming dubbed Thunderbolt 5 which is in development now.
ComputersTechRadar

The best motherboard 2021: the top Intel and AMD motherboards we've seen

Building a PC or upgrading your aging one isn’t only about getting the best graphics card or best processor you can afford. You also need to dedicate just as much time and effort choosing the best motherboard to ensure that your PC and all its components are running at their best. After all, it is the backbone of your PC.
Computersxda-developers

Beware: Touch ID on Apple’s Magic Keyboard won’t work with Intel Macs

After launching the 24-inch iMac with the Apple M1 chipset earlier this year, Apple finally made the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID available separately today. This new Magic Keyboard allows you to sign into your Mac desktop more easily, so it was always weird that you couldn’t buy it on its own. However, it’s not all good news. Touch ID on the new Magic Keyboard won’t work if you have an Intel-based Mac. It’s designed exclusively for devices with Apple Silicon, so your options are pretty limited.
Computersphoronix.com

Gallium Nine Lands Threaded Context Support, Other Improvements

Several improvements were merged on Friday to Mesa's Gallium3D Nine state tracker that allows for an alternative means of Direct3D 9 support within Wine. Mike Blumenkrantz who is known for his work on the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan implementation within Mesa was responsible for Friday's Gallium Nine improvements that are now part of the Mesa 21.3 code-base.
Softwarephoronix.com

Amazon's DAMON Landing For Linux 5.15

Amazon's Data Access Monitor "DAMON" code is now set for introduction in Linux 5.15. Amazon has been posting DAMON patches for over a year and has gone through nearly three dozen revisions for this kernel module to monitor data accesses for specific user-space processes. DAMON is designed to be lightweight and accurate for performance-centric domains. The core infrastructure of DAMON is now ready for mainline while building off DAMON are more features coming down the pipe. One worth noting is DAMON-based proactive memory reclamation for providing sizable memory savings. There are also various open-source user-space utilities built by Amazon around DAMON.
Computersphoronix.com

AMD Prepares More Graphics Driver Code For Linux 5.15

Last week's AMDGPU pull request to DRM-Next for Linux 5.15 added support for the "Cyan Skillfish" APU and other early work while an additional pull request was submitted on Friday. Another week's worth of code is now heading into DRM-Next for staging until the Linux 5.15 merge window opens in...
Video Gamesphoronix.com

AMDVLK 2021.Q3.3 Released With Performance Tuning For Rage 2 On Navi 2

AMD has published their newest open-source Vulkan driver snapshot from their official sources that comprise this "AMDVLK" offering for Linux users. AMDVLK 2021.Q3.3 is this latest routine update for their official open-source Vulkan driver. This driver alternative to Mesa RADV and the official closed-source Vulkan driver (to which AMDVLK shares sources, but alternative shader compiler back-end) is now being re-based against the Khronos Vulkan 1.2.185 header files and performance tuning for the Rage 2 engine on Navi 21.
SoftwareDark Reading

Microsoft Patch Tuesday Puts Spotlight on Windows Print Spooler

Microsoft today released three more patches for vulnerabilities in Windows Print Spooler and changed its default Point and Print driver installation and update behavior to require administrator privileges. Today's Patch Tuesday fixes three bugs in the Windows Print Spooler, adding to the number of flaws already patched so far this...
Computersphoronix.com

Arm SMCCC TRNG Driver Queued Ahead Of Linux 5.15

The Linux kernel already supports making use of Arm's True Random Number Generator (TRNG) SMCCC interface within the random seed code while for the upcoming Linux 5.15 cycle an "arm_smccc_trng" driver is being added and will allow exposing the entropy to user-space. Arm defines this true random number generator firmware...
Softwarephoronix.com

Arch Linux, Clear Linux & Ubuntu Against Windows 10/11 On Intel Rocket Lake

Last month after Microsoft began publishing their Windows Insider Preview builds of Windows 11, I ran some early Windows 11 benchmarks against Linux using an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X. Linux led in those benchmarks on the AMD Zen 3 desktop while for those wondering if that still holds true for Intel hardware, here are benchmarks of a Core i9 11900K "Rocket Lake" desktop with Windows 10 21H1, Windows 11 in its latest preview build as of testing, and then compared to Arch Linux / Clear Linux / Ubuntu.
Video Gamesphoronix.com

0 A.D. Alpha 25 Released For This Open-Source RTS Game

0 A.D. as the long in development real-time strategy game developed by Wildfire Games is out with its twenty-fifth alpha release. 0 A.D. has been in development as open-source for more than one decade now (and original development being two decades old) while now out is Alpha 25 as their first alpha update in a half-year.
Softwarephoronix.com

Synopsys Looks To Remove Oldest ARC CPU Support From The Linux Kernel

Synopsys is looking to phase out support for the oldest ARC processors found within the mainline Linux kernel. Synopsys engineers feel it is time to retire support for the ARC750 as the oldest "Argonaut RISC Core" support found within the mainline Linux kernel. The Linux kernel has supported original ARCv1 CPUs of the ARC750 and ARC770 but is now looking to remove the former in order to clean-up some of the ARC architecture's MMU code.
Computersphoronix.com

Mesa 21.0, Linux 5.11 Prepared For Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Updates

Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS is expected later this month as the next point release to the "Focal Fossa" long-term support cycle. With this update comes the hardware enablement stack from Ubuntu 21.04 which in turn means Linux 5.11 and Mesa 21.0 graphics support is available as package updates now. Working their...
Video Gamesphoronix.com

RadeonSI Lands Regression Fix For ~10x Higher CPU Usage For Some Games

Merged one month ago was RadeonSI enabling by default its optimization to replace uniforms with literals inside shaders. This uniform inlining helped with SPECViewPerf and other workloads but it turns out in the process sharply drove up CPU usage when running some games. This RadeonSI change led to some games...
Softwarevmware.com

Issues with Grep on Linux on ESXI 7.0U2

We have run into a strange issue and have found that ESXi is the common denominator in all of the cases. Take a look at the following bash-script excerpt:. if ./prog run --rm db_client prog_cmd.sh "db.getMongo().getDBNames()" | grep -q "\"prog-whitelist\""; then echo 1 fi. Running the above on Ubuntu 18...

Comments / 0

Community Policy