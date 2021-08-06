Intel Working To Combine The Best Of CET + CFI Into "FineIBT"

Amazon's Data Access Monitor "DAMON" code is now set for introduction in Linux 5.15. Amazon has been posting DAMON patches for over a year and has gone through nearly three dozen revisions for this kernel module to monitor data accesses for specific user-space processes. DAMON is designed to be lightweight and accurate for performance-centric domains. The core infrastructure of DAMON is now ready for mainline while building off DAMON are more features coming down the pipe. One worth noting is DAMON-based proactive memory reclamation for providing sizable memory savings. There are also various open-source user-space utilities built by Amazon around DAMON.