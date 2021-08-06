Cancel
New Castle, IN

Mooreland Free Fair is Aug. 8-14

By Travis Weik
Courier-Times
 6 days ago

The 2021 Mooreland Free Fair starts Sunday at 6 p.m. with a community worship service at Buck Creek Church of the Brethren. The Poor Jack Amusement midway opens at 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Discount ride tickets are available at: The Shaggy Hound Dog Grooming, Mooreland; Murray Pizza King, Mooreland; First Merchants Bank, (Bundy Ave.) New Castle; Webb’s Personal Touch, New Castle; Mt. Summit Bait Shop, U.S. 36 / Messick Road; Faizan Gas & Food Corner Market, Losantville; and Losantville Banking Center.

New Castle, IN
Mooreland, IN
New Castle, IN
